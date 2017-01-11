10 Reasons This Was the Best 'Game of Thrones' Season Yet

Who let the dogs out: Ramsay's demise

We don’t need to dwell on this other than to say that when it comes down to it, apparently, dogs aren't man's best friend.

Benjen and the Three-Eyed Braven

Scenes beyond the Wall can get a little weird and trippy for the average non-hardcore GoT viewer. You've got the Children of the Forest, the wights, the White Walkers, the Night's King, people who can see things, giants, people who eat other people and get prison tattoos on their faces, and the entire thread of order that makes its way through Westeros muddles and turns very Lord of the Rings.

Yet this season took all of those elements and at least made them approachable. You understood (enough of) what was happening with Bran in the cave with the Three-Eyed Raven, and the show did just enough exposition theater to keep people from having to totally Reddit-thread themselves into oblivion in the middle of the action to understand what Benjen coming back as Coldhands meant for the show. AND YET -- it also leaves us with a bit of a total-geek cliffhanger: when we last see Bran, he's by a weirwood tree, which is essentially one of a network of trees that keep the history of what has happened within them for Bran to download into his own brain. So we leave him doing that, but we also don't know if and when he'll go back past the Wall, which -- as we predict -- will allow the dead to also move past it and trigger the final battle between fire and ice. Such meaty, geeky questions to be answered.