If 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Is All About Rebirth, Who'll Be 'Reborn' Next?

The recurring resilience isn't a coincidence. "Rebirth is clearly a theme this season," says Thrones co-creator David Benioff in the "Book of Stranger" post-mortem. Fellow showrunner D.B. Weiss notes that Daenerys' scorching triumph was a conscious echo of the events of the first-season finale, when the queen emerged unscathed from Khal Drogo's funeral pyre, and says, "The act of stepping out of that burning temple pretty much makes her the queen of the Dothraki in one fell swoop." Adds Benioff: "It's like a god being reborn."

The writer-producers take the concept of rebirth as both literal and figurative, and apply it both to characters falling and rising as they navigate the chaos of Westeros as well as those who die. More Throners are likely to be thrust out of tragedy's womb this season. But who? Well, not me, because I just typed the words "thrust out of tragedy's womb" and there's no coming back from that. But here are some characters who could rise again, ranked from most to least likely: