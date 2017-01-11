Entertainment

Let's Obsessively Analyze the New 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 Trailer!

By Published On 04/11/2016 By Published On 04/11/2016
HBO/YouTube
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

Earlier today, HBO released yet another trailer for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, the best show involving dragons that has ever been created. (Sorry, Kukla, Fran & Ollie.) Watch the new Season 6 trailer above and then ask yourself, What the hell did I just watch? Because it's kind of a lot to process. And then read on -- let's sleuth this mysterious trailer together!

Related

related

New 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Delivers One Shock After Another

related

Everything We Know About 'Game of Thrones' Season 6

related

Which 'Game of Thrones' Characters Are Still Alive?
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

related

New 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Delivers One Shock After Another
Davos Liam Cunningham Game of Thrones
HBO

Ghost lives!

Yes, the direwolf's fate had already been revealed by a clip that actor Liam Cunningham brought with him to a recent Conan appearance. But it's good to see Jon Snow's furry pal again in an officially released trailer, since the first one HBO gave us seemed to show the direwolf's inert white carcass lying next to his master's inert white carcass. It remains to be seen whether or not the series will address the batshit stupid "Jon Snow totally warged into Ghost" theory.

Jaime Lannister Game of Thrones
HBO

Jaime vs. the High Sparrow

This showdown is guaranteed to be better than Batman v. Superman, and there are only three hands involved. The High Sparrow: "You would spill blood in this holy place?" Jaime: "The Gods won't mind. They spill more blood than the rest of us combined." It's so on.

Melisandre Red Woman Game of Thrones
HBO

Mopey Melisandre mopes a lot

The first episode, which was screened at the official premiere last night in Hollywood, is titled "The Red Woman." Cheer up, sad Melisandre -- it's your time to shine! Or maybe die? Who knows what the title really means? (No one seems to -- and believe me, I've checked.)

drogon dragon Game of Thrones season 6
HBO

Drogon-cam is the best cam

Something tells me that tonight's menu at Ye Olde Essos Pub will include scorched Dothraki.

related

5 Times 'Game of Thrones' Fans Swore Off the Show

related

Everything We Know About 'Game of Thrones' Season 6
Bran Stark Game of Thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

So, Bran is a tree now?

This shot would appear to show the paralyzed Stark boy assimilating with a tree. (Yes, I just typed that.) Or maybe it's just Bran realizing that he could have had a V-8.

Meanwhile, there is decidely no Hodor in this trailer. But, hey, at least the actor who plays him was looking awesome at the premiere last night.

arya stark game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

Arya gets smacked

Hard.

arya stark season 6 game of thrones trailer
HBO

Arya is basically Glass Joe

From Nintendo's Punch-Out.

Daenerys Targaryen Khaleesi Game of Thrones season 6
HBO

Dany gets humiliated

But you know what? The Targaryen formerly known as Khaleesi doesn't seem to be particularly worried.

related

What I Found Going Frame by Frame Through 'The Force Awakens' Like a Lunatic

related

Which 'Game of Thrones' Characters Are Still Alive?
Jaqen H'ghar Game of Thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

Jaqen H'ghar is kind of a downer

"The girl has been given a second chance. There will not be a third." Thanks, meaner Mr. Miyagi.

Sansa Stark season 6 Game of Thrones trailer
HBO

Sansa is going to rip some shit up this season

"All I think about is what's taken from me." Cut to...

Walder Frey Game of Thrones trailer season 6
HBO

That horny old goat Walder Frey!

Does Sansa's portentious voice-over imply that the smirking Red Wedding engineer's return to the show will be brief?

Freys season 6 Game of Thrones trailer
HBO

Returning to the scene of a particularly bloody crime

Look at all those chuckling Freys.

related

The Republican Candidates, Paired With Their 'Game of Thrones' Equivalents

related

5 Times 'Game of Thrones' Fans Swore Off the Show
Littlefinger Petyr Baelish Game of Thrones
HBO

Littlefinger getting all Littlefinger-y

Petyr Baelish getting all Petyr Baelish-y. In the snowy woods. Near Winterfell, maybe?

Jorah Mormont greyscale Game of Thrones trailer
HBO

Greyscale is bad for you

And Jorah Mormont knows it.

Margaery Tyrell season 6 game of thrones
HBO

Weeping Margaery

But who is she cradling? Loras? Will no one stop the High Sparrow and let these two get back to their lavish upper-crust lives? Jaime?

game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

Love is a battlefield

So is this remote location, where, presumably, the Boltons and their Flayed Men will square off once and for all with the northerners who dare to still oppose them. Will a resurrected Jon Snow be there?

related

Watch Peter Dinklage's Glorious 'Space Pants' Duet with Gwen Stefani

related

What I Found Going Frame by Frame Through 'The Force Awakens' Like a Lunatic
Varys Game of Thrones season 6
HBO

The Spider shudders

Varys doesn't often look truly disgusted. But he does in this quick shot that finds him talking to a mysterious woman.

Red Woman Meereen Game of Thrones
HBO

Holy Red Women, Batman!

This is the woman Varys is seen talking to. Is this doppelgänger Melisandre?

tyrion varys game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

Seriously, is that Melisandre?

OK, stupid theory: maybe the Melisandre in Westeros sacrifices herself in order to resurrect Jon, and then is herself reborn (quickly) in this steps-descending woman?

cersei lannister game of thrones season 6
HBO

This is Cersei acting motherly

Cersei voice-over: "Show them what Lannisters are. What we do to our enemies." Poor Tommen.

related

Here's Why You Don't Throw a 'Game of Thrones' Baby Shower

related

The Republican Candidates, Paired With Their 'Game of Thrones' Equivalents
jaime lannister high sparrow Game of Thrones season 6
HBO

See Jaime stop Sparrows on the sept steps

Not only is it a tongue-twister, it's a possible end to the tedious High Sparrow plotline!

game of thrones season 6
HBO

Someone gets stabbed

In the gut!

the night's king white walker game of thrones season 6
HBO

The Night's King is a bad-ass

Voice-over Davos is saying: "The real war is between the living and the dead. And make no mistake, the dead are coming." In other words, the Four Horsemen of the Snowpocalypse are heading south, and it's not going to be good for anyone.

white walkers game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

The Four Horsemen of the Snowpocalypse are bad-ass

Also: those horses are the scariest part of this screengrab.

related

New 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Hints at a Season of Surprises (and Death)

related

Watch Peter Dinklage's Glorious 'Space Pants' Duet with Gwen Stefani
night's king white walker game of thrones
HBO

Wait, white walkers aren't scared of fire?

This doesn't bode well. Even for dragons.

Samwell Tarly Game of Thrones season 6
HBO

Sam and Gilly, doing their thing

As George Constanza once said, "The sea was angry that day, my friend..." Note how green Sam's looking around the gills. And whoa -- I just blew my own mind: what if Gilly is named Gilly because she's a mermaid!?

yara greyjoy game of thrones season 6
HBO

Yara has a kissy-face

Theon's sister gets cozy with a mystery woman (note the chain around her neck).

Theon Greyjoy Game of Thrones season 6
HBO

Theon has a cryface

Will this become the new Michael Jordan crying?

related

23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About The Rock

related

Here's Why You Don't Throw a 'Game of Thrones' Baby Shower
max von sydow three-eyed raven game of thrones
HBO

Three-Eyed Raven in the house

In December, he turned up as Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now, the 87-year-old (!) takes over as the Three-Eyed Raven on Game of Thrones. This has been a good six months for thespian Max von Sydow.

Ramsay Bolton Game of Thrones season 6
HBO

Ramsay: still the worst

I mean, seriously, look at him.

Game of Thrones sparrow season 6
HBO

Dead man crawling

This is the only shot we see of an unlucky Sparrow whose head is about to be crushed in, most likely by the Zombie Mountain That Rides.

wildlings game of thrones season 6
HBO

It's the Boltons vs. the Wildlings

And both sides still have skin in the game. But ask yourself: why would the Wildlings bother to fight the Boltons? Who is likely the only person, living or seemingly dead, who might be able to convince them to do something like that?

related

The Best Video Games of 2016, Ranked

related

New 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Hints at a Season of Surprises (and Death)
podrick payne game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

Podrick gets choked

Open letter to Benioff and Weiss: Please don't kill Podrick. Thank you.

giant game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

A giant kicks in a door

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun.

Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun who?

Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun is inside your house.

meera game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

Things are looking up for Meera

Or are they? It all depends on what terrifying thing is above her.

tyrion dragons game of thrones season 6 trailer
HBO

"Dragons do not do well in captivity"

Wise words from Tyrion, who then unwisely ventures into the dragon dungeon with a torch. Viserion and Rhaegal don't seem very amused!

related

Everything We Know About the 'Twin Peaks' Revival

related

23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About The Rock
dragon game of thrones
HBO

Tyrion, you're fired!

Season 6 of Game of Thrones can't get here soon enough.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

John Sellers runs Thrillist Entertainment from the comfort of his Iron Throne, which everyone else seems to think is a standard-issue swivel desk chair.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Beyond The Wall

related

READ MORE
'Game of Thrones' Did 'SNL' Comedy This Week and I Graded All the Sketches
Beyond the Wall

related

READ MORE
'Game of Thrones' Recap: Arya's Needle Points North
Beyond the Wall

related

READ MORE
51 'Game of Thrones'-Themed Recipes to Make for the Season Finale
Beyond the Wall

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like