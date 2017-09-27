'Game of Thrones' Finale Recap: The Dragon and The Wolf Prepare for the End

The end has come for Game of Thrones Season 7. The truth is, no matter how sprawling a story, no matter how many colorful monologues and world-building side-scenes writers can pack into episodes, penultimate chapters are always difficult. Eventually a conclusion must be on the horizon, and hustling at the rapid pace of Season 7, that can occasionally lead to some choppy execution.
If Game of Thrones' grand tale is like other fantasy epics, what we are witnessing isn’t just a notable battle in Westerosi history -- it’s the very battle for life in Westeros itself. Unprecedented things like an army of undead breaching an impenetrable magic wall are expected to happen in a story of that magnitude. Other plot points, like the end of Littlefinger, feel more like a consequence of only having so many episodes of television left until the conclusion of the master story arc.
“The Dragon and The Wolf” clarifies and focuses the GoT story. Some of it is thrilling. A lot of it feels long delayed. But the consequences coming out of it direct who is going where for Season 8’s grand conclusion. The is only one war that matters, the great war, and it is here.
Cannot-Tell-A-Lie Aegon Targaryen (or: the chosen one needs to make choices)
Just when you think Jon Snow has made the dumbest decision he’s going to make all season with a dozen-person wight-hunting expedition that results in a dragon casualty, he suddenly decides that he can’t tell a lie. So he absolutely must tell Cersei -- who will eventually lie to his face -- that he’s bent the knee to Daenerys, whom he makes loving googly eyes at. It is a really hard morality line to take for a guy who met his last love while pretending to join her migrant uprising north of The Wall, then actually getting her killed while fighting against those forces in Castle Black. Maybe the whole idea of truth-telling is only appealing to resurrected Jon Snow.
Jon looks uncomfortable in the sunlight. Maybe because he’s chosen his regal Northern wardrobe for the sweltering Southern weather. Maybe because he’s once again in a leadership position, thanks to being Ned Stark’s "son" when nobody gave him the benefit of being anything but Ned Stark’s bastard. Jon brings this up during his conversation with Theon as a double-meaning read so we’ll know that Jon Snow is Ned Stark’s son in spirit even when he eventually learns of his true parentage.
If it wasn’t obvious last week, it’s obvious this week with the incest montage (see "House Targaryen") that Jon Snow is the hero of this narrative. That doesn’t mean he’s going to live up to the title in an instant, but the show is indicating this hero is of our line of deceased Game of Thrones heroes. Not only has he come back from the dead, but he’s survived two gigantic conflicts since then, and his battle tactics includes (but is not limited to) charging headlong into an army by himself. It’s called "plot armor", and Jon wears it. While it only keeps him safe into Season 8 -- I still believe anyone can die in the end -- everything that has happened to Jon so far suggests he’ll at least be alive until the final showdown with the Night King.
House Clegane (or: Cleganebowl in Season 8?)
In an episode full of different character meetings and interactions, the brief showdown between the brothers Sandor and Gregor Clegane in the dragonpit of King’s Landing didn’t meet the highest expectations of fans, but did renew hope in a "Cleganebowl" showdown between the two. At least, that’s one interpretation of The Hound’s threat that "it's not how it ends for you, brother. You know who's coming for you. You've always known."
It would be easier to understand what circumstances would bring this conflict about if we knew where Sandor Clegane went after the dragonpit/wight scene. The Hound followed the Lord of Light for a hot second this season, and R'Hllor most likely would want The Hound riding North to fight the Army of the Dead again, so perhaps he's headed North. But he also gets a walk-and-talk with Brienne of Tarth, who knows that Arya is both safe in Winterfell and has matured into a badass. If the conversation with Brienne wasn’t the end of The Hound and Arya’s team-up narrative, but a reminder it exists, who better to get Zombie Mountain away from Cersei long enough for a masked Arya to cross a name off her Murder List?
Speaking of Zombie Mountain, he’s capable of understanding a certain degree of nuance. I thought Mad Queen Cersei’s nod was enough to get Jaime surprised-killed. Instead it was more "brandish your sword menacingly at this brother like you did with the last one I let live." Twice The Mountain has threatened Lannister men without any Lannister men actually dying. No action for Zombie Mountain. You almost feel bad for the guy.
House Greyjoy (or: there's finally a path of redemption for Theon)
Of all the characters to make it into the final season of Game of Thrones... Theon? Really? After jumping off the boat and cowardly abandoning Yara, Theon floated literally and metaphorically through the season until he was needed for one good I-got-no-testicles joke. After witnessing his transformation into Reek then back to Theon, it’s easier to believe that he would wuss out when confronted with Euron amidst all the chaos then the idea that all he needs to rescue Yara is Jon Snow's permission.
Right after earning Jon's stamp of approval, Theon beats to death a member of the Iron Born that everyone had forgotten about, because where have they been this whole time the Dothraki and the Unsullied have been fighting this war? Either way, when the guy goes to knee Theon in the balls, it seals his doom. "For Yara!" Theon says. For the audience, it’s all for Theon.
Bed full of House Targaryen (or: making the next generation of Westerosi warriors)
It’s unclear what message the show wants to send about House Targaryen, but the foreshadowing is aligning for the distinct possibility that AeJon (we're going to make this happen) hits a hole in one with his aunt while hooking up on that Targaryen boat. Obviously plot-machine Bran confirming that AeJon is the heir to the Iron Throne gives the scene a certain amount of shock. But then there's the baby talk that's been creeping in between Jon and Dany over the past few episodes. First, there was Jorah telling Jon to keep his Valyrian Steel sword and give it to his children. Then there was a talk about succession between Dany and Tyrion where we were reminded she was infertile. This week we have Jon and Dany bringing up the infertility diagnosis from the witch that killed Khal Drogo with blood magic.
It doesn’t take a doctor to read the baby signs. As a matter of fact, this season might have been the only season of Game of Thrones where we see two sexual encounters result in two pregnancies. The first one is Jaime/Cersei who produce an incest preg-- oh man. Both of them are miracle incest babies! We saw two incestptions! Too far?
Point being, a baby ups the pressure for Daenerys and provides a living Targaryen heir to lead with Daenerys as Queen Regent. Daenerys and Jon would have to be married by the time it was born for that to cleanly happen, but it could happen. It’s also more likely for us to emotionally accept the death of one or more parents if they have a love child. Just from a pure narrative stand-point. If this is the show that doesn’t have the time to give the Stark girls a storyline that makes sense, they wouldn’t be spending all this dialogue on fertility.
We have Dany and Jon’s ride and arrival to Winterfell to look forward to in Season 8. Jon will get to introduce his sisters, then he will be like: Oh, damn, Bran’s weird now. Bran and Sam will correct him that he wasn’t introducing his sisters to his queen, he was introducing his cousins to his Aunt. Arya will probably freak out, but if we’re lucky everyone will just accept it and move on. The nightmare scenario is one where the Targaryens are set against each other like Stark sisters were this season: Jon and Dany are supposed to love each other, they’re not supposed to mope around Winterfell for an episode grasping that a different Targaryen heir has emerged. The best case scenario is that the revelation moves so quickly that Jon is instantly motivated to get on a dragon and try proving Bran’s visions to himself.
The future seems clear: The Targaryen forces will battle the Army of the Dead up North, then turn South against Cersei. That is to say, we should not persuade ourselves in the off-season that the pace of the show will slow down at all. Thrones spent two seasons dolling out what really happened at the Tower of Joy, and it could have just been one if Bran had the power of hearing Lyanna’s whispers the first time around. What we had to wait for is incest intercutting. If we had known Jon’s parentage one moment before, the boat sex would have even stranger. The intercutting of Jon and Dany being related with Jon and Dany having relations was an adaptation choice that will only exist in the series and it was… certainly a choice.
House Stark (or: a sneaky, murderous plan)
What happened, here, really? Like, what was this season about when it came to Sansa and Arya? Did we miss a scene where Sansa goes to ask Bran if he knows anything or are we expected to believe that Littlefinger’s speech actually backfired on him and Sansa actually changed her mind about Arya being against her in that moment? Either way, it’s very confusing and it doesn’t impact the characters all that much. We know that Arya and Sansa didn’t get along before. We saw Sansa be a responsible leader and say she wasn’t going to betray Jon, then we saw Arya confess to being and acting like a killer. Sansa betraying Jon to take Winterfell would feel wrong just as much as Arya cutting off her sister’s face to become Lady of Winterfell feels wrong. Neither player was lusting for more power as much as they were disagreeing with individual decisions being made in context of individual scenes.
The only part that seems to be up for interpretation from hindsight is Arya finding the scroll and not being suspicious of where she got it. If that’s when they started suspecting Littlefinger as a team, then why was Sansa searching through a bag of faces? It was good to have the Stark sisters back home and their reunion scene in the crypts is a series highlight if you take into account the full arcs of both those characters, and it’s great to see them together at the end remembering their father again, it’s just sad that whatever happened in the middle part isn’t tracking as necessary, especially when we could have been spending time at Winterfell seeing better things. Like wherever Ghost is.
As for the final member of House Stark, the Bran bomb went off in "The Dragon and the Wolf" in a big way. It was smart pairing Samwell Tarley with Bran for the big reveal scene because Sam is very good at making exposition dump scenes seem meaningful and Bran is absolutely the worst at it. Sam’s able to coax the best definition of being the Three-Eyed Raven out of Bran that anyone has, and immediately has a grasp of what that is thanks to his time with the weirdo maesters. Sam’s the one who remembers about Rhaegar’s annulment, but he’s also smart enough to ask Bran if he can see it. No one besides the Three-Eyed Raven has tried directing Bran to look upon certain parts of history. Is that the key to unlocking the Bran Plot Bombs? Just, like, asking him?
It’s not a horrible workaround to having a confused but all powerful character on your television show. That's basically the whole premise of the first season of FX’s Legion if you boil it down. The Three-Eyed Raven can see what’s happening and what’s happened (he doesn't mention the future, but probably just to avoid freaking Sam out or so we could side-step an "always in motion, the future is" explanation), but it’s making use of his focus that turns him from a random time-bomb of usefulness to a possible weapon against the Night King.
Against the Night King, not against himself! There are already tweets suggesting that because we saw Bran warging before we saw the Night King riding White Viserion that Bran is controlling the Night King. Bran is not the Night King. Please let this sink in: Bran. Is not. The Night King.
House Baelish (or: GUHUUHGHHHGHGHH)
Not a great way to go out. Littlefinger’s plot and/or what little hold he had over Sansa couldn’t withstand two power player siblings. It’s a bit unclear just when Littlefinger was foiled, but if we default to Occam's Razor, we’re supposed to believe that he brought about his own end by planting the idea of him being bad in Sansa’s mind. First, there was this Season’s "fight all battles at all times in your mind" advice, and this episode there was an "always assume someone has the worst intentions" advice. This is playing it loud enough for the cheap seats as far as "causing your own downfall" is concerned.
Just like the show yadda-yadda-yadda’d over Sansa actually figuring out Littlefinger’s scheming, which leads her to question Bran about all Littlefinger’s doings, the show yadda-yadda-yadda’d over the part where we understood what Littlefinger was up to. He was Lord Protector of the Vale and Sansa was going to keep him around. Pressing his luck to stir the pot amongst the Stark siblings makes no sense. Even if his conversation with Bran freaked him out, if he loved Sansa, wouldn’t he be working to ensure Bran’s exposition bomb doesn't go off, not toy with Arya to gain total domination?
It was no way for a character this consequential to go. The actual exit scene was played very well and, yes, it was a satisfying death contextualized with recalling each beat of his previous treachery, but up until this very episode of Game of Thrones, lying wasn’t just okay, it was often the smartest course of action. That era of the show is dead, and so is Littlefinger.
House Lannister (or: the breakup of the century)
Jaime Lannister finally found his breaking point: zombies. More likely, it was zombies combined with Cersei’s insistence that he couldn’t be trusted. She calls her lover-brother a traitor -- that hurts. Just when it looked like a baby would soften her up, Cersei inches closer to becoming the Mad Queen. We don’t get to see her lie to Tyrion about marching the Lannister forces North after he guesses that she’s pregnant, but we know it’s a lie, because Euron Greyjoy has already secretly gone off to get the mercenary Gold Cloaks in Essos. Cersei kept this decision from Jaime and it pisses him off.
It’s a good scene, but Jaime’s logic for leaving and going North doesn’t sound as much like him reclaiming his honor or finally rejecting his sister as it does him being frightened by zombies. Jaime isn’t very worried about his word, at least he hasn’t been before when it comes to times of living-on-living warfare (he is the Kingslayer, remember!), and his sister has lashed out and made dumb decisions before, it seems unlikely that he’d leave his sister-lover because she scorned him. No, Jaime is scared of zombies, which is understandable given how shaken he was about dragons. It just isn’t the final schism between sibling-lovers that it we all expected. If Jaime survives the Great War to Come, he still has family in King’s Landing. Maybe Jaime’s ultimate purpose is to stop Cersei, but if that’s so (valonqar ho!), he’s heading in the wrong direction on the map.
Cersei looks locked into the plan to let the "monsters" fight the monsters up North, then pick off whomever comes out the victors. It doesn’t stand up against the reason that if the Northern forces are defeated, they’ll be added to the Army of the Dead, but Cersei is fairly confident in dragons. The Mad Queen Cersei will not be stopped now that she has a life in her, and it sounds like once Euron returns with the Gold Cloaks, she’ll be quick to re-take Highgarden and Casterly Rock while the Unsullied and Dothraki are away. We’ve been told the Gold Cloaks are bringing elephants, which hopefully isn’t just a rumor and is actual foreshadowing for Battle Elephants versus Zombie Giants, which is not the latest SyFy original movie.
House Giantsbane (or: so that's what it takes to bring down the wall)
Did Tormund survive the collapsing of The Wall? Is he any safer if he did, but now he’s behind the Army of the Dead? This cliff-hanger is much better than when we were told Jon Snow was "really" dead for an entire off-season.
