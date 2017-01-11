Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

"I feel like Jon would find it difficult to accept Arya for who she is now," Williams says in the interview. "He’d want to be loyal and heroic and protect his little sisters, and that’s not a life for her anymore. That was never really what she wanted to have in life and now she’s definitely not going back — she’s far more effective to fight with Jon than any of his other soldiers."

The reunion of Jon Snow and Sansa Stark was one of the emotional highlights of last season, so it's only natural to want Arya and Jon to have a similar meeting. Similar, but vicious; imagine two of the show's bravest warriors, a family split by moral choices, engaged in a sword fight. Arya has spent so much time on the sidelines -- getting her shins bruised by the dearly departed Waif -- she deserves some time out on the battlefield.