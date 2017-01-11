Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

Maisie Williams lost her mind after reading the Game of Thrones Season 7 scripts. It's understandable. With so many potential plot twists, character deaths, and Stark family reunions in store for the next batch of episodes, it must be hard to keep a cool head. But what exactly was she losing her mind over?
Judging from a recent interview in Variety, the Emmy-nominated actress has some ideas about where her character, the no-longer-Braavos-bound Arya Stark, could end up during the heavily anticipated next season. Free of her blindness and having delivered vengeance to the evil Walder Frey, Arya can now move about the map in new, exciting ways. Though next season will have fewer episodes, Williams doesn't see that as a bad thing.
"It sucks for the audience because they love the episodes, but what we’ll never do on this show is drag it out," she says in the interview. "I’m so thrilled about that. Too many shows start out about making a great show, and by Season 6 it’s about making money and all they want to do is write more episodes and make more money."
While it's comforting to know that Williams isn't all about collecting those shiny Braavos coins, we hope the slightly shorter next season will give her plenty of screen time. With the menacing Cersei Lannister now in power, there's never been a better time for Arya to return to King's Landing and begin crossing more names off her list. Or could she head to Winterfell? Would her siblings embrace her new throat-slitting ways?
"I feel like Jon would find it difficult to accept Arya for who she is now," Williams says in the interview. "He’d want to be loyal and heroic and protect his little sisters, and that’s not a life for her anymore. That was never really what she wanted to have in life and now she’s definitely not going back — she’s far more effective to fight with Jon than any of his other soldiers."
The reunion of Jon Snow and Sansa Stark was one of the emotional highlights of last season, so it's only natural to want Arya and Jon to have a similar meeting. Similar, but vicious; imagine two of the show's bravest warriors, a family split by moral choices, engaged in a sword fight. Arya has spent so much time on the sidelines -- getting her shins bruised by the dearly departed Waif -- she deserves some time out on the battlefield.
Though next season will surely have some big battle scenes, one key creative person behind last seasons "Battle of the Bastards" will not be involved: director Miguel Sapochnik. In a new interview with the New York Times, the filmmaker reveals that he'll be sitting out next season, but that he's still open to returning for the last batch of episodes.
What was his biggest challenge in directing last season's climactic Snow-vs.-Bolton throwdown? Those damn horses! "We discovered that horses cannot touch each other," he explains. "It’s illegal — it’s a very valid rule about protecting the horses. So the very thing we were trying to do was not allowed. And we only had 70 horses."
These are the things next season needs: more horses and more Arya. Maybe Arya riding one of these many horses, too. She can't just run everywhere -- there's so much traveling to do.
