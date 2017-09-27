Why Bran and Arya's Mysterious Dagger Is Key to the End of 'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones Season 7 is a full shift up from how the HBO fantasy series worked in the past. Dothraki, backed by a dragon, ride free across the fields of Westeros, and previously isolated characters collide in their race to whatever dramatic conclusion is in store for viewers. The big surprise is, after the fourth episode of the season, "Spoils of War," we have Sansa, Arya, and Bran, who haven't been together since the very first episode, are back at Winterfell, and with them is Littlefinger, bringing an object that might keystone in the grand narrative: the Catspaw Dagger.
The backstory of the dagger
The Valyrian Steel dagger that Littlefinger gave to Bran this week is referred to as the "Catspaw Dagger" because it hasn't been given a name yet on the show. The word "catspaw" refers to "a person used to serve the purposes of another," willingly or unwillingly, and in this case references the person who attempted to murder Bran in Season 1 ("The Kingsroad"). The catspaw lit a fire to lure Robb Stark away from Bran's room, but Catelyn stayed and fought off the assassin, injuring her hands on the dagger. Then, Summer the direwolf came in and chewed on the guy's throat, saving Bran and Catelyn. This incident introduced this specific dagger to the Thrones story, leading to the nickname the "Catspaw Dagger"
Whomever hired the assassin equipped him the dagger, indicating that the shadow wasn't high born and couldn't afford a Valyrian Steel weapon. The question of the blade's owner led Catelyn Stark to King's Landing, where Littlefinger admitted the dagger was his -- until he lost it to Tyrion Lannister in a bet. This leads Catelyn Stark to arrest Tyrion at the Inn at the Crossroads, in part kicking off the War of the Five Kings.
In Season 4, we learned that Littlefinger set all the conflicts in motion by having Lysa Arryn poison her husband Jon Arryn (before the first episode)in an effort to incite war between the Lannisters and Starks. The dagger hasn't been seen since it was on Ned Stark's desk in Season 1, Episode 4 ("Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things"). Littlefinger snagged it after betraying him.
What the books tells us about the mystery
In the A Song of Ice and Fire books, there isn't a definitive answer about who sent the catspaw after Bran in Winterfell. There is a better answer than the show ever gave us. While Jaime Lannister is a Stark prisoner after the Battle of the Whispering Wood, he admits to pushing Bran out of the window, but denies trying to have the boy killed. As evidence he points out that Littlefinger said he lost the dagger to Tyrion betting against Jaime in Joffery's Tournament, but Tyrion would never bet against Jaime in a tournament (in the show this doesn't happen). Jaime recalls that the Littlefinger lost the dagger in a bet, but to King Robert Baratheon, not Tyrion.
Later, in the novels, when King Joffery received the Widow's Wail, his Valyrian Steel sword, he mentions being "familiar with Valyrian Steel," which leads Tyrion to suspect that it was actually Joffery who attempted to have Bran killed as a misguided way for the sociopathic child to impress Robert, who he thought was his father. Being a Baratheon in name, Joffery would have had access to the dagger and was in Winterfell at the time the assassin would have been hired. Tyrion shares this suspicion with Jaime when he's escaping the Black Cells (after Tyrion's trial for Joffery's murder) and Jaime agrees with him, suggesting that -- from George R.R. Martin's perspective -- we should consider Joffery the prime suspect in the attempt to murder Bran. The show seems uninterested in answering that question since the dagger has been missing for several years… until Season 7!
What role could the dagger play in the show?
It doesn't look like the primary purpose of the dagger is to revisit the catspaw assassin, because Bran as the Three-Eyed-Raven does not care about the trivial moments in the past with the war against the Night King coming. Littlefinger possessing the dagger openly to Bran makes it seem unlikely that the show will alter the book storyline and make Littlefinger the person who tried to kill Bran -- both because Bran would have seen that and because Littlefinger seems unlikely to harm Catelyn's children. However, the efficiency of the show's storytelling this late in the narrative means the dagger has to be back for some reason.
The dagger's chain of ownership -- from Littlefinger to Bran to Arya Stark -- suggests that the dagger is going to play an important part in the future of the show. Is it once again Littlefinger's scheming is at play or an instrument to test Littlefinger's ability to adapt to chaos? Ever since the dagger and Baelish have been in the same place, the dagger is a symbol that Littlefinger's working against the Starks. In the first season, he used it to imprison Ned. Season 7's scenes have Littlefinger using the gift as a way of failing to manipulate Bran. The dagger pops up again with the three Stark children, prompting Sansa to question Littlefinger's motives. Then Arya uses it to spar with Brienne, a silent power shift between the two Stark girls that Littlefinger wants to use to his advantage. The dagger's presence means Littlefinger is working against the Starks, yes, but what if the answer to Bran's question, about who owned the dagger in the first place, isn't "Littlefinger, but "Jon Snow"?
This season, the dagger first popped up in an unexpected place: as an illustration in an old book. In the season premiere "Dragonstone," Samwell Tarly reads a book about The Long Night (i.e. the last time the White Walkers came) when he discovers there is a mountain of obsidian under Dragonstone. While he's reading, we catch a glimpse of what appears to be the Catspaw Dagger on one of the pages. On that page we can see the following text:
The Valyrians were familiar with dragonglass long before they came to Westeros. They called it "zirfyl perzfyl" [sic] which translated to "frozen fire" in Valyrian and eastern tales tell of how their dragons would thaw the stone with dragonflame until it became molten and malleable. The Valyrians then used it to build their strange monuments and building without seams and joints of our modern castles.
When Aegon the conqueror forged his Seven Kingdoms, he and his descendants would often decorate their blades with dragonglass feeling a kinship with the stone. The royal fashion for dragonglass ornamentation soon spread throughout the Seven Kingdoms to those wealthy enough to afford it. Hilts and pommels were and are the most common decoration for dragonglass if too brittle to make a useful crossguard. Indeed, its very brittleness is what relegate it to the great houses and the most successful merchants.
This connects the dagger, which we already knew was Valyrian Steel, to a deeper history of Westeros (beyond it being used to try and kill Bran). In "The Spoils of War," Bran wonders who owned the Catspaw Dagger, and the show pretends that the only way to take that question is "don't you remember this dagger," when the Three-Eyed Raven was probably asking a much bigger question. A Valyrian Steel forged dagger, as Sam's book points out, is for the Great Houses like the other Valyrian Steel in Westeros...so how did it end up in Littlefinger's hands before the series began? Baelish owns no castle and made up his own House all for himself, the dagger wasn't handed down to him by any legitimate means.
Yet, why is the dagger on the page about Dragonglass if the dagger we've seen on the show is Valyrian Steel? Perhaps it's because the illustration pertains to the second paragraph on the page not the first: "When Aegon the conqueror forged his Seven Kingdoms, he and his descendants would often decorate their blades with dragonglass feeling a kinship with the stone." If the illustration is an example of a Targaryen decorated dagger, not a dragonglass dagger, that would suggest that the Catspaw Dagger isn't just a Valyrian Steel weapon capable of being used against White Walkers, it's a Targaryen relic from the times of Aegon the Conqueror, at the beginning of the Seven Kingdoms.
It would be a leap of logic in the novels, which have the luxury of spending time on world building and fully populating that fictional land with specific swords, but for an HBO show with fewer than ten episodes left, is it such a stretch to wonder if the Catspaw Dagger didn't belong to a key member of House Targaryen? And not only that, but the most important of now-dead Targaryens: Rhaegar, Jon Snow's maybe-father. Regardless, a Targaryen heirloom would have only one rightful owner in Westeros: either Dany or Jon Snow, whenever the guy figures out his lineage.
There's been a lot of swapping of ancestral Valyrian Steel on the show to prepare for the war against the Army of the Dead. Jon has Longclaw, the Mormont ancestral sword; Heartsbane the Tarly house sword, is still with Sam at Oldtown; Tywin Lannister had Ice, the Stark sword, melted down into Window's Wail (now in Jaime's possession) and Oathkeeper (currently with Brienne). The Catspaw Dagger is the only Valyrian Steel on the show that appears, but isn't tied to a family history or has an official name. That could be because to reveal the name of the dagger would reveal its lineage, and key to Jon's grand realization that he's not only not a bastard, but technically not a Stark. How the dagger got to Littlefinger is also a story worth exploring, since there are scant few places in the narrative past where Targaryen brushed up against Baelish. Who is up for a Tourney of Harrenhal flashback? Get at it, Bran.
It looks likely that the Catspaw Dagger will, at the very least, be Arya's alternative to Needle in any conflicts leading up to the war against the Night King, but whenever Jon returns to Winterfell, someone needs to get him, Bran, and the dagger in the same room.
