Pint-Size Badass Lyanna Mormont Will Return for 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

Who won this season of Game of Thrones? Jon Snow, for coming back to life and becoming the king in the north? Sansa Stark, the real mastermind of the anti-Ramsay Bolton insurgence? Daenerys, having sailed away from frickin' Essos towards battle?
Nah. Lyanna Mormont won by a mile.
You remember the young leader of Bear Island. The seventh episode of this past season, "Beyond the Wall," introduced us to Lady Mormont, who snapped back at Sansa and Jon with lines like, "I think we've had enough small talk -- why are you here?" Thanks to newbie actress Bella Ramsey's fortitude, the character stood out amongst the high-caliber cast to became MVP. The good news: she'll be back for more in Season 7.
Watchers on the Wall caught wind of spy photos from Game of Thrones' Corbet, Northern Ireland set, showing Ramsey back in her military garb. On hand were usual suspects like Kit Harington's Jon Snow, Gwendoline Christie's Brienne, and Liam Cunningham's Davos.
We should have seen this coming -- just a few days before, our favorite Wildling posted an Instagram with the young actress.
With the show venturing beyond the scope of the books, it's unclear how Lady Mormont factors into the continued campaigns of House Stark. Will she follow them into battle with the Lannisters? Theon Greyjoy? The White Walkers? Will she hold court if (or when?) Sansa pipes up about her rightful ownership of the throne? It's a big mystery, but come Season 7 -- which creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are expected to split into two parts over 2017 and 2018 -- there'll be more Little Bear Queen than before, and that's a win not matter what side of the throne game you're on. I mean, come on...
...the only thing that can top that is more of that.
Game of Thrones returns in 2017.
