Pint-Size Badass Lyanna Mormont Will Return for 'Game of Thrones' Season 7

Who won this season of Game of Thrones? Jon Snow, for coming back to life and becoming the king in the north? Sansa Stark, the real mastermind of the anti-Ramsay Bolton insurgence? Daenerys, having sailed away from frickin' Essos towards battle?

Nah. Lyanna Mormont won by a mile.

You remember the young leader of Bear Island. The seventh episode of this past season, "Beyond the Wall," introduced us to Lady Mormont, who snapped back at Sansa and Jon with lines like, "I think we've had enough small talk -- why are you here?" Thanks to newbie actress Bella Ramsey's fortitude, the character stood out amongst the high-caliber cast to became MVP. The good news: she'll be back for more in Season 7.