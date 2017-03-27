Everything We Know About the Next Season of 'Game of Thrones'

What will happen: Set photos showing Jon Snow shaking hands with Tyrion Lannister (who has history with the bastard) all but confirm a team-up between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, though without source material to draw from, there's no telling how long the alliance will go.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, spilled that she would "go on to [film] Season 8" in a recent red-carpet interview, leading many to believe she'll survive whatever Season 7 throws at her. (Though when asked why Turner's hair was still blonde at a SXSW panel on Thrones, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, claimed "she's dead"). Rumors claim that Sansa will sentence Littlefinger to death, since he's done more than any other character -- apart from Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton -- but that has yet to be confirmed.