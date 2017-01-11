The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

This article contains spoilers through the final episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones. For more theories and speculation, head to our Game of Thrones page.

The wait for Game of Thrones Season 7 will be a long one. While the series typically returns in the April of every year, beginning each spring with the smell of freshly decapitated corpses, the show's abbreviated seventh season will not kick off until summer 2017 at the earliest, giving us extra time to speculate wildly about what revelations the final batches of episodes will hold.

To tide us over (or fuel said speculation?) the show's creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have given us a few new tidbits to chew over. In a new interview with Deadline -- conducted in one voice like the Borg -- the two writers answered a series of questions about the show's epic sixth season, talked about their family lives, and discussed their own television-watching habits. (Who knew that the GoT creators were superfans of the cult animated series Adventure Time?) But, as usually is the case with Game of Thrones, the most important stuff was about the theory-riddled, dragon-filled road ahead. Here are a few things we learned: