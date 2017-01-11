'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

Kit Harington seems to think that Season 7 will finally see the White Walkers lay waste to the Westeros we know and love. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Jon Snow actor stressed that, while he hadn't read the scripts yet, he has a gut feeling that the next batch of Game of Thrones episodes will be "bleak," and that Jon may never see a happy ending.

"I think it's going to get very dark before it gets better," he says in the interview. "I think what we might see this season is those White Walkers and that Army of the Dead really come into force. So that's going to be exciting to see. I don't know what it means. I think with the whole 'winter is finally here' business, it means everyone is going to have a really bad time."