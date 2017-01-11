'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

This article contains spoilers through the final episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones. You can find more Game of Thrones analysis, theories, and speculation here.
If you've spent the last two months analyzing Game of Thrones' Season 6 finale as if it were the Zapruder film, praying you'll catch a hidden twin in the background of Jon Snow's Tower of Joy birth scene to vindicate the eight months you spent posting "MEERA IS TARGARYEN" on Reddit, we feel you. So does the cast of Game of Thrones, who walk this Earth cursed with having information about Season 7 storylines. Thankfully for fans, the ensemble can't always hold back, as evidenced by Maisie Williams' wildfire-like reaction to the new set of scripts.
To refresh: Season 6 included the revelation that Melisandre was an elderly woman de-aged by a magical amulet, major changes to the war narrative plotted by George R.R. Martin in the books, the possibility that Bran can time-travel and ripple the fabric of time using "greensight," Daenerys emerging from fire and dominating the Dothraki, the origin of the White Walkers, THE DEATH OF FRICKIN' HODOR, the return of Benjen Stark, the return of The Hound, the complete and utter domination of life by Lyanna Mormont, the death of Ramsay Bolton, and Cersei's new reign of terror, not to mention the least surprising mega-surprise ever, the resurrection of Jon Snow.
Kit Harington seems to think that Season 7 will finally see the White Walkers lay waste to the Westeros we know and love. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Jon Snow actor stressed that, while he hadn't read the scripts yet, he has a gut feeling that the next batch of Game of Thrones episodes will be "bleak," and that Jon may never see a happy ending.
"I think it's going to get very dark before it gets better," he says in the interview. "I think what we might see this season is those White Walkers and that Army of the Dead really come into force. So that's going to be exciting to see. I don't know what it means. I think with the whole 'winter is finally here' business, it means everyone is going to have a really bad time."
Holy balls. Creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff recently revealed a few of their plans for next season, including a focus on Cersei's mental capacity for being a ruler and how the Walkers may bungle the war for the throne. The duo specifically called out the Night King (emphasizing the undead leader wasn't the "big bad" of the series) and said that the Wall, which does have magical powers, won't function exactly as it does in the books. Fans have long speculated that the mystical Horn of Joramun, established by Martin in the novels, could one day blare and collapse the frozen barricade. A reaction like Williams' only fuels the fiery speculation -- what else could be THAT big?
Maybe it's a trio of dragons burning King's Landing to the ground. Maybe it's Sansa Stark waging war on Cersei from the other direction. Maybe Jon Snow dies again. Maybe Williams is reacting to Arya's own path, which tapered off with the assassination of Walder Frey in the finale. Or maybe it's Khal Drogo as an undead Dothraki ballbuster, ready to aid his queen in the takeover of Westeros. Crazy? Jason Momoa is currently hanging around set drinking Guinness with Weiss and Benioff, so you tell me.
With Game of Thrones off George R.R. Martin's rails, anything can happen, though for now, all signs point to war. According to Watchers on the Wall, the series is crewing up for an army, including a "General" character described as a "senior military officer," and a "Warrior," touted as a "a tough-looking bruiser with the attack skills of a pit bull," who'll have a “considerable” amount of dialogue.
Weiss and Benioff called Game of Thrones' sixth season the year of "rebirth," a theme seen literally and figuratively throughout the 10 episodes. Could there be room for more returns in Season 7? If Williams is reacting to a major twist, it could be one long teased by Martin himself. In February, the author told IGN that his next installment will offer a "major twist" that involves a number of known characters, including one person who's dead on the TV series but alive in the books. This could refer to any number of dead-on-the-show, alive-in-the-books characters, of course. Mance Rayder? Catelyn Stark? Stannis Baratheon? Weiss and Benioff are both indebted and free of Martin's text as they "adapt" the show, but hey, if the author had a really, really, really genius idea...
Williams clearly picked up a thing or two from Arya's assassin training -- she's slipped speculative poison into the wells and now we're all going mad. Well done, Maisie. Braavos. Now back to analyzing those Tower of Joy frames.
