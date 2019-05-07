Why the Mad Queen Theory Could Lead to Daenerys' Demise on 'Game of Thrones'

5 Ways to Celebrate the Return of 'Game of Thrones'
With only two mega-sized episodes left, Game of Thrones doesn't have as many narrative options left on the table as it did back in its earlier seasons. When the show began, a significant part of its appeal was its ever-expanding, seemingly limitless scope, which created a sense that each successive hour could introduce the viewer to a fascinating new region on the map, a complicated character, or a bit of layered familial history. Part of the pain some fans have felt in watching showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's more aggressively plotted recent episodes is rooted in the frustration of seeing all those potential pathways get closed off. It can feel like a betrayal.
Still, a handful of the most controversial theories remain in play, including the Mad Queen theory, which posits that Daenerys Targaryen will follow in the footsteps of her father, Aerys II Targaryen. Don't remember Aerys? He was the last Targaryen to sit on the Iron Throne, and for a period he was a celebrated king, a leader who united the Seven Kingdoms in peace. Like most good times in George R.R. Martin's imaginative universe, it wasn't built to last and eventually the King grew increasingly paranoid, hostile, and isolated. As unrest grew throughout the city, he ordered Wildfire to be planted throughout King's Landing and he had plans to burn it to the ground, hoping to turn himself into a dragon in the process, until he was murdered by Jaime Lannister, an act that earned the knight the nickname Kingslayer.
For viewers who have trouble holding all the show's mythology in their heads during a given episode -- it's hard enough to remember everyone's name -- this history should at least sound vaguely familiar. The chilling after-effects of the Mad King have reverberated throughout the series, particularly in Daenerys's plotlines and in the ongoing power struggles of King's Landing. Also, you might remember Jaime telling his version of the King's demise, including Aerys issuing the command to "burn them all," to Brienne in the bath way back in Season 3. Even creepier, Aerys appeared in one of Bran's visions in Season 6, issuing the same order from the Iron Throne. He remains the ultimate bad leadership cautionary tale.
What relevance does the Mad King have to the final two episodes? In a show so obsessed with history and family, it's possible his deadly actions -- or at least his temperament -- could provide a precedent for Daenerys as she attempts to wrestle control of King's Landing from Cersei and potentially battle Jon Snow for the rightful claim to the Iron Throne. (Some of the Mad King's tactics, like his fondness for Wildfire, have already inspired Cersei, who used the substance to eliminate her enemies back in Season 6.) Daenerys has rather aspirationally dubbed her showdown with Cersei "The Last War," which has its own troubling apocalyptic connotations. As Tryion said during the celebration after defeating the Night King, "We may have defeated them, but we still have to contend with us."
After the brutal beheading of her closest advisor Missandei, the harrowing clipping of her beloved dragon Rhaegal, and the tragic death of her sworn protector Jorah Mormont, Daenerys has been pushed to the edge. (Don't forget: She also recently discovered her lover was actually her nephew.) Clearly, she has every right to be angry; she's facing off against an opponent capable of immense cruelty. The question becomes whether her rage will be channelled into a tactical victory that can sustain a period of peace and prosperity. Could the madness that consumed her father be on the horizon? What's the dividing line between a fearless military leader and a destructive tyrant hellbent on clearing out anything that stands in her way?
At multiple points in Daenerys's rise to power, advisors like Tryion and Varys have cautioned her against using her powerful, fire-breathing dragons to roast her enemies into submission. "Do not become what you have always struggled to defeat," Varys told her during one increasingly tense strategy session in "The Last of the Starks," cautioning that using flames to torch King's Landing would not earn her the respect of its people. Daenerys responded by re-articulating the underlying philosophy that has driven her politics for most of the series: "I'm here to free the world from tyrants." Her "break the wheel" outlook, which places an emphasis on freedom and justice, is based in her conception of herself as a mold-breaking, once-in-a-generation ruler.
Again, one of the most consistent themes of the series is that the unwavering confidence and unbreakable certainty of great leaders can often curdle into arrogance or blind them to their own mistakes. Power has a tendency to corrupt -- or at least cloud one's judgment. As we've seen during her time in Winterfell interacting with Sansa and Jon, Daenerys remains aware that she needs allies across the map and she's still a savvy player of the game; her rewarding of Gendry during the feast that kicked off last night's episode was another indicator that she still knows how to please her subjects. But by the end of the episode, her disposition was markedly different.
That shift was the subject of the hushed conversation between Varys and Tyrion, which found the two getting downright metaphysical about what exactly constitutes an ideal leader for the realm. "What is the realm?" asked Tyrion at one point, sounding a bit like a undergrad philosophy student. Unsurprisingly, the two never arrived at a definitive answer. Varys's tentative support for Jon Snow, which Tyrion identified as potentially treasonous, also crossed into some frustrating territory as the two men argued over whether "cocks are important" and dismissed Daenerys for her gender.
Leading into the final episodes, the degree to which Benioff and Weiss either subtly complicate, cleverly upend, or simply lean into the concept of a "Mad Queen" will be closely observed. Some viewers find the Mad Queen speculation inherently sexist, a theory based on viewing the leadership of a woman through the lens of mental instability, and a rushed descent into "madness" could feel unearned if not handled with the proper degree of psychological nuance and dramatic flair. Emilia Clarke has said that her character's final moments inspired "loads of tears," an indicator that at the very least the final image of the show probably won't be everyone climbing aboard a dragon for one final joyride. Winter may no longer be coming to Westeros, but that doesn't mean there won't be dark days ahead.
