Jon Snow's Long-Lost Direwolf is Making a Triumphant Return in 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

Even in Game of Thrones, man’s four-legged best friend always stands loyal by its master -- that is, when the direwolves of Winterfell aren’t absent without explanation for seasons at a time.
From the beginning of the series, the Stark family has been synonymous with their direwolves, the imagery of their house sigil. Each of the siblings took in a pup of their own back in Season 1; if they’ve managed to survive (R.I.P. to Sansa's Lady, Robb's Grey Wind, Bran's Summer, and Rickon's Shaggydog) have been integral to the growth and safety of its human. The fate of the two remaining creatures, Ghost and Nymeria -- not unlike the rest of the Thrones cast -- has been a bit murky recently with the wolves often MIA.
Luckily, Jon Snow’s beloved direwolf Ghost won't be missing for too much longer: he’s confirmed to make a triumphant return in the eighth and final season. Ghost may have failed to make an appearance in Season 7, but the series' Visual Effects Supervisor Joe Bauer promised he’ll be back, telling Huffington Post, "Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8."
Here Are the 4 Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Theories (Spoilers)
While Arya and fans were gifted with an emotional reunion between her and Nymeria for the first time since Season 1 last season, the white-coated, red-eyed Ghost never got any screen time, which Bauer explained was because of filming logistics more than anything. Despite the direwolves remaining a key element throughout the Fire and Ice series, the reason they’re not often written into the show is based on the challenge of working with live wolves on set. Even though most series might opt into CGI to design its fantastical critters, this is Game of Thrones here, meaning there’s no way in hell the HBO saga isn’t going to film without some real wolves.
"The direwolves are tough because you don't want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways," Bauer said. "I think that has something to do with why the direwolves are in the show but they’re not maybe as integral as they are in the books."
There may be a lot of lose ends to tie up in Game of Thrones' final season -- like what Season 7 finale's big reveal of Jon Snow's (erm, Aegon Targaryen's) true familial lineage means, and how the impending showdown with the Army of the Dead is going to go -- but one thing is for sure: fans don't have to worry about any canine cliffhangers. Of Ghost, Bauer said, "He’s very present and does some pretty cool things in Season 8," so one can only hope the direwolf will assist in taking down the Night King, or maybe even take his rightful place on a pup-sized, doggy bed throne of his own.