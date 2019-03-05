The Final Season of 'Game of Thrones' Gets Its First Real Mindblowing Trailer

In the lead-up to the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO has been stingy with the actual footage it's allowed fans to see. At this point, it's clear the company, and the show's creative braintrust of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are fully aware that viewers will show up for the last six mega-sized episodes regardless of what characters appear in a teaser trailer or promotional photos. Still, the long-awaited trailer for Season 8 that arrived today manages to deliver some old-fashioned Westeros goosebumps -- and, of course, dragons.
What are the two dragon brothers doing in the clip? The gangly winged creatures mostly look like they're preparing for battle, which is what most of the other characters appear to be doing as well. After opening on Arya Stark running and panting, we get some ominous voice-over from her where she says, "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one." So far, so metal.
The rest of the two-minute clip is fairly typical of Game of Thrones trailers and finds everyone playing their role -- Jon Snow broods and talks about "our enemy," Sansa acts steely and determined, Tyrion looks stressed and concerned, and Cersei drinks wine and schemes -- but it's fun to see everyone back together. Even if the Night King is on his way to ruin the party, at least all your friends are here. Tormund is alive!
Is there anything in the clip that confirms any of the popular theories of how the show will end? You'll have to watch the trailer 20 more times to get to the bottom of that -- or just wait until April 14 when Season 8 premieres on HBO.
