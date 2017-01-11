'Game of Thrones' Finale Recap: The Whole World Just Exploded

Winterfell: it's a pretty picture

Well, it's official: winter has come. Break out the hot toddies and toboggans. Sansa and Jon celebrate with a talk about trust, how they need to be transparent to each other to thwart all of their enemies. Sansa apologizes for not telling him about the Knights of the Vale, although she never explains why she didn't tell him that they were coming. Hey, he didn't ask. He really should have asked!

Later, Sansa secretly meets Littlefinger in the godswood, where he confesses that he pictures himself sitting on the Iron Throne with Sansa by his side. But as he leans in to kiss her, she goes all, "New phone. Who dis?" on his ass. Littlefinger becomes Blue Balls. By rejecting him, she is also rejecting her right to rule as the heir to Winterfell and relinquishing it to Jon Snow. She finally gets to make choices for herself, which she hasn't been able to do in the entire series. Her choice here is to stay behind the scenes and work as a master manipulator -- just as Littlefinger taught her. Those glances that they were giving each other as Jon was being crowned King in the North were pretty suspicious. What was that all about? She knows by now not to trust Littlefinger, but is she second guessing her decision? Does she know that he's plotting something and is trying to figure out what?