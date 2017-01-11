Sexual 'Game of Thrones' Fantasies Now Come True at a Nevada Brothel

While Game of Thrones actively works on balancing its on-air nudity divide, fans at one of Nevada's most famous legal brothels have figured out a way to embrace the show's R-rated storylines. The Bunny Ranch, as reported by Uproxx, is adding immersive new services to its menu so customers can turn any and all Thrones sex fantasies into realities. Dennis Hof, the bordello’s owner, came up with the idea when he realized how many of the women he works with are fans of the popular HBO show.

"Every Sunday, I invite the girls to my house for a Game of Thrones watching party, and the storylines often end up carrying over into our bedroom activities," Hof said in a press release. "We enjoy having our own afterparty, and I want to share that experience with the clients of my brothels who also happen to be fans of the show."