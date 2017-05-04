The 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Is Happening

This July, a seventh, shortened season of Game of Thrones will premiere, and based on spoilery photos and cast promises, set up HBO's fantasy series for the end. 2018, Season 8 will put the story to rest -- whether George R.R. Martin is done penning the source material or not.
But will that be the last time we see Westeros on the small screen?
Each season Game of Thrones returns to television, inquiring minds speculate (and occasionally grill) the Powers That Be over the possibility of a sequel, prequel, or spinoff series. Now HBO has finally made its intentions clear: Winter will come again.
According to Variety, HBO has made a deal with four writers to explore various ways to extend the Thrones saga. The talent includes Max Borenstein, who rebooted Godzilla in 2014 and wrote this year's Kong: Skull Island; Jane Goldman, known best for her work on Stardust, Kick-Ass, and the Kingsman franchise; Brian Helgeland, a Hollywood veteran whose credits include A Knight's Tale and the Oscar-winning L.A. Confidential; and Carly Wray, a former writer on Mad Men and The Leftovers. The report indicates that Goldman and Wray are expected to work directly with Martin on ideas for the new series. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will act as creative producers on the spinoff, but do not plan to write for the series.
“There is certainly no lack of material,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly when pressed on the topic last year. “Every episode of The Naked City -- one of the television shows I watched as a kid -- ended with a voice-over: 'There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them.' There are eight million stories in Westeros as well . . . and even more in Essos and the lands beyond. A whole world full of stories, waiting to be told . . . if indeed HBO is interested.”
Hey, George -- they're interested.
In all the speculation, fans and Martin alike turn to one source material for a potential follow-up: the author's "Dunk & Egg" stories, a series of novellas set 90 years before the adventures of Jon Snow, Tyrion, Daenerys. Dunk is Ser Duncan the Tall, a nomadic knight who gros up to be a member of the Kingsguard; his squire Egg grows up to be Aegon V Targaryen, father of the Mad King, whose legacy currently plagues the lives of our current heroes and villains. A series following the two could go literally anywhere -- which makes it an easy target for adaptation.
With Martin still chipping away at the main A Song of Ice and Fire books, there's also the possibility that the core text we see informing the HBO series could blow past the televised finale into uncharted, spinoff-able territory. Could a new series follow an all-grown-up Arya Stark kicking ass and taking names? Could a descendent of whoever claims the throne embark on their own "game"? Could Bran travel back in time and reset the very history of Westeros? Anything seems possible, and with four talented writers on board, and HBO antsy to keep the phenomenon going long after the main series ends, one imagines everything will happen.
