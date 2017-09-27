Everything We Know About the 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs

The last season of Game of Thrones left us shocked (The Wall!), terrified (The Night King has a dragon!), curious (what the hell is Bran up to?), a little grossed out (Jon Snow and Daenerys are related… and hooking up... ), but mostly anxious for more. It's unclear whether 2018 will indulge us; according to HBO executives, series creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff need all the time it can get to blow out the final six episodes. Then after that… nothing.
Or that's what we thought.
Possibly to hype Season 7 even more than it already had been, HBO made good on a rumor that the end of Game of Thrones would be met by even more Game of Thrones. Exactly what the show(s) will be remains unclear -- but we do know a little about where the word of Westeros (and beyond) could be headed. Here's every detail on the upcoming spinoffs that could set your theorizing Thrones brain aflame.
The show(s) won't be spinoffs in the traditional sense
"We are not talking Joey or AfterMASH or even Frasier or Lou Grant, where characters from one show continue on to another," Martin wrote on his personal blog. "So all of you who were hoping for the further adventures of Hot Pie are doomed to disappointment." So much for our older-Arya-as-an-assassin-for-hire hopes.
All of the spinoffs are prequels
Not only will the "successor shows" (Martin's wording) not include characters from the OG run of Thrones, but none of them -- at least at this stage -- will build off the Season 8 finale. "Some may not even be set on Westeros," the author adds.
None of the shows wind the clock back to Robert's Rebellion
The mystery behind Jon Snow's identity and Game of Thrones entire global conflict can be traced back to Robert's Rebellion, a civil war that started with the execution of Rickard Stark by the The Mad King, Aerys II, and ended with Robert Baratheon taking the throne. The campaign has been alluded to in nearly every season, but Martin shot down the idea early on that the Thrones prequels would revisit Ned Stark and Robert's rise in any direct capacity. Leave that to Season 8 and Jon's eventual awakening.
Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas are also out
Following "Dunk," a gallant knight, and his squire "Egg" -- who will go on to become Aegon V Targaryen, Martin's series of novellas set some 90 years prior to the events in the series has been cited as potential spinoff material since the very beginning of Thrones. Brace yourself, fans: The Dunk and Egg adaptation isn't coming anytime soon. "When the day comes that I've finished telling all my tales of Dunk & Egg, then we'll do a TV show about them," wrote Martin. "But that day is still a long ways off."
We know who's writing each potential series
While HBO and Martin are tight-lipped on the topics their potential spinoffs will cover, they have announced which big-time Hollywood writers were hired to bring the stories to life. The show ideas come courtesy of Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla); Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class); Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, L.A. Confidential); and Carly Wray (Mad Men).
Jane Goldman says her show is still rooted in the books
In an interview with IGN, the Kingsman screenwriter confessed that, as a fan, she aimed to take a morsel from Martin's existing text and blow it out. "I think I can say if I was able to say what mine was -- yeah, I think as a book reader or as someone who watched the series, you would say, 'Oh, that! OK.' Yeah, it would be recognizable as a past event, but I think that’s probably as far as I can go." It's a bit of a non-answer answer, but it's better than nothing.
A fifth writer, and show pitch, was added after the initial announcement
Bryan Cogman, the writer behind many first-run Thrones episodes, has stepped up to develop a fifth idea, reports Entertainment Weekly.
Martin is heavily involved with the world-building
"I've actually been working with all four [now five] of the writers," Martin wrote. "Every one of the four has visited me here in Santa Fe, some of them more than once, and we've spent days together discussing their ideas, the history of Westeros and the world beyond, and sundry details found only in The World of Ice & Fire and The Lands of Ice & Fire... when we weren't drinking margaritas and eating chile rellenos and visiting Meow Wolf. They are all amazing talents, and I am excited to be working with them. In between visits, I've been in touch with them by phone, text, and email, and I expect there will be a lot more back-and-forth as we move forward."
Don't expect any of the shows to premiere for at least a year after the Game of Thrones finale
"The number one priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones, 'Casey Bloys, HBO's president of programming, told reporters after a panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour. "I don't want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that."
Check back for more updates as they become available. With only one more season of Game of Thrones left, we know the second winter is coming -- and soon.
