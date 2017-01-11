Holy Hodor, We Need to Talk About That Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene

This article contains spoilers for "The Door," the fifth episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones. Proceed with caution. And for an even deeper dive, read our full "The Door" recap.

"Hold the door!" -- an exclamation that isn't just for "the straggler who's a little too far away to request that you spare them two seconds of moderate pulling but they shout it anyway" anymore.

This week's Game of Thrones episode, "The Door," was a true game-changer, most notably in the area north of the Wall. We dove deeper into Bran's abilities, delved into Westeros' fantastical history via greensight, and watched the White Walkers raid the previously magically protected cave under the weirwood tree -- the last of which is a tragedy Bran will carry with him for the rest of his life, as it led to the death of not only his direwolf, Summer, but also our favorite one-word dunce, Hodor.