Last Night's 'Game of Thrones' Changed Up a Highly Anticipated Book Moment

This article contains spoilers for "Book of the Stranger," the fourth episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones. Proceed with caution. And read our full breakdown of the episode of Game of Thrones S6, E4 here.

Game of Thrones is not an "awwwwwww" show. Friends made us swoon. Gilmore Girls earned its cuddling. Mad Men occasionally swept us off our feet with a dash of sweetness. Game of Thrones is not that show -- until it is, and it reminds us how much we love these freakin' characters.

The last time Sansa Stark saw her bastard brother Jon Snow was way back in the very first episode of the series, before she'd departed for King's Landing and Jon Snow had shipped off to Castle Black, and the Stark clan had shattered into a million pieces. The two shared just one scene together and didn't speak to each other -- not even to say a proper goodbye.