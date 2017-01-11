Every 'Game of Thrones' Sword Fight, From Worst to Best

5. Oberyn Martell vs. Gregor Clegane

S4E8: “The Mountain and the Viper”

Oberyn's dance with the poisoned ash spear may seem silly, but it's a big part of how the scene builds tension. Season 4 was dead-set on making Oberyn our new favorite new character -- just as George R.R. Martin's Storm of Swords did. Oberyn talked smack about everyone and never let go of the moral high ground, and Pedro Pascal's wit and bravado stole every scene... which is why he had to die. Even after Ned Stark’s death, no emotional feint has topped the end of this fight. The Mountain is the rare fighter whose giant broadsword could conceivably be a distraction technique. He was far more dangerous to Oberyn when he was on the ground than when Oberyn was dancing around him.