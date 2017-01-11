What We Think Will Happen on 'Game of Thrones' This Week

Sansa, Brienne, and Podrick arrive at the Wall

Might we really get to see two Stark children reunite this week? Maybe. The trailer shows Sansa, Brienne, and Podrick arriving at a snowy gate, which could be Castle Black (although maybe not, given that Wun Wun kicked in its gate back in Episode 2). And if Sansa and Jon do share scenes together, it won't be under the best of circumstances, given all things Ramsay. But with luck, this will mark the start of the Starks circling the wagons -- a time for wolves, we tell you! (Well, not Shaggydog. RIP.)

The worst-case scenario is that the two narrowly miss each other, as Jon seemed to have left the Wall and stormed out of Castle Black last episode. There's precedent there: the last time Sansa came close to reuniting with a Stark sibling was at the end of Season 4, when Arya made it to the Eyrie with the Hound but was turned away.

