'Game of Thrones' Needs a New Joffrey Immediately

Note: mild spoilers for all six seasons of Game of Thrones to follow. Proceed with caution.

Joffrey Baratheon, the rabid heir to the Iron Throne, the hush-hush "twincest" spawn of Cersei Lannister and her bro Jaime, and tormentor of betrothed (poor Sansa) and prostitutes (poor Ros) alike, was Game of Thrones' most crystalized chunk of pure evil. The grade-A a-hole showed no remorse when it came to his punkery, and when he met a poisonous death on his wedding day, Thrones fans cheered through their collective gasps. Few TV characters have ever gotten what was coming to them than Joffrey.