What Arya Stark's New Weapon Means for the End of 'Game of Thrones'

Last night's premiere of Game of Thrones had more meaningful glances than sword fights. As most loyal viewers likely expected, the inevitable fight with the White Walkers will probably be saved for later in the shortened six-episode season, giving us plenty of time to speculate about horny dragons and straight-out-of-Hannibal body spirals. Still, there's a battle on the horizon, one that will require serious firepower if the human race wants to survive, and preparations need to be made. In her own small way, Arya Stark is getting ready for the war to come.
What exactly is she planning? It's not entirely clear at the moment, but her interactions with Gendry, who is apparently back at work as a blacksmith after his heroic travels in the snow last season, give us a hint of where her head is at and what her larger goal might be. After facing off with the Hound, who called her a "cold little bitch" and reminisced about when she left him for dead, Arya had a far more pleasant exchange with Gendry. Along with her reunion with Jon Snow, it was one of the more tender and human moments in the premiere.
At the same time, she wasn't there just to catch up with Gendry -- no, she was placing an order. Specifically, she was looking for a new weapon partially made with dragonglass to go along with her Valyrian steel dagger. Let's take a closer look at the (very nicely drawn!) sketch of the item.
First bit of analysis: it looks pointy, spear-like, and deadly -- definitely not an object you'd use for non-violent tasks. It also looks like it can be split into two functioning weapons, a detail more or less confirmed by Game of Thrones weapons master Tommy Dunne in an interview with Vanity Fair when he referred to a "showstopper" weapon. "There is one creation in Season 8 that is absolutely phenomenal," he said in the interview. "It was great to make, great to design in that it was able to be reverse-engineered and made into two different items."
Right after Arya reveals the schematic to him, Gendry asks why she "needs" a weapon like this and she doesn't really respond. It's a good question, one of the many that the short scene inspires. It looks like a weapon best used for fending off White Walkers, like the Game of Thrones equivalent of Darth Maul's double-sided lightsaber, and we know Arya has been trained with a staff. (RIP to the Waif.) Could Arya Stark be the character who kills the Night King? Or will this new piece of equipment be used to cross a name off her list? Or maybe she's just going into doomsday-prepper mode and is looking for something to add to her arsenal?
We do know that Arya's larger journey, her continued evolution from a brave child into a brilliant warrior, will be one of the main plot threads going forward into the series finale. (She also wasn't the only character to receive a weapon last night: Bronn was presented with a crossbow to kill Tyrion Lannister with.) After all, the opening images of "Winterfell," which tracked a young boy as he ran through the crowd to catch a glimpse of Daenerys and Jon Snow's arrival on horseback, were a direct callback to the pilot, as creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss explained in the behind-the-scenes making-of after the episode. She's no longer an observer of history; she's making it herself. All she needs is the proper tool.
