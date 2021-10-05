The First Teaser for 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Promises Fire

You've had two years to get over your disappointment with the Game of Thrones finale. So are you prepared to return to the world of Westeros? Ready or not, House of the Dragon, the first of HBO's planned GoT spinoffs, is on the way.

HBO Max released the first trailer for the prequel series, due out in 2022, and it promises everything you loved about GoT: "Gods, kings, fire, and blood." This time, it's all set 200 years before Ned Stark and any of his brood were around. Based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, it'll follow the power transfer in the Targaryen clan that leads to a familial civil war that fractures Westeros. Our antiheroic protagonist here is Daemon Targaryen, little brother to Viserys, played by former Doctor Who star Matt Smith. Smith snarls his way through his dialogue here, explaining, "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

In addition to Smith, show also stars Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, and Sonoya Mizuno, all of whom get a little bit of screen time here. Elsewhere, the footage promises jousting and sword fighting. Presumably, there will also be sex and palace intrigue. And no, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have nothing to do with this one.