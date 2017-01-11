Whether it was from a director's chair or a producer's desk, Garry Marshall worked tirelessly to fill a cynical and often exhausted world with joy until his final days. The Hollywood stalwart passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81.

You know Marshall, even if you don't. He worked as a writer on The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Odd Couple, and other seminal sitcoms before birthing his own: the long-running Happy Days (which in turn begat Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Joanie Loves Chachi, and other spinoffs). In the '80s, he hopped over to film and directed a slew of sitcom-like movies, including Beaches, Pretty Woman, The Runaway Bride, The Princess Diaries, and a slew of holiday-themed rom-coms. He was also an actor who would happily show up to do a day on a wacky comedy or upbeat drama (did you hear him on Bojack Horseman Season 2?).