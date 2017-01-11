Remembering Gene Wilder's Finest Moments, From 'Willy Wonka' to 'Young Frankenstein'

"I don't think I'm that funny," Gene Wilder told an audience in 2013. "I think I can be in the movies ... but when people see me in a movie, and if it's funny, they stop and say things to me about how funny I am." And who could resist? Wilder, who passed away this week at the age of 83, crossed over from the theater to the screen in the mid-'60s and became an instant comedic commodity, adding anarchic humor to more serious films like Bonnie and Clyde and injecting blistering deadpan into over-the-top movies from guys like Mel Brooks and Woody Allen. Younger generations soaked up the actor's subdued eccentricities with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, now more of a rite of passage than movie.