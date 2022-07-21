Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' Was Inspired By Spaghetti Westerns and Bugs Bunny

Spaghetti Westerns

A lot of Tartakovsky's most beloved work can be described as riffs on the western: strangers in strange lands, outlaws, slingers of various cool weapons, battles between good guys and bad guys. It's this sort of thing that made him a perfect candidate for the Clone Wars animated series, as George Lucas cribbed liberally from the westerns of his adolescence for Star Wars. It should come as no surprise, then, that Tartakovsky cites cowboy- and cowboy-adjacent cinema as one of his main influences, in particular the European remixes of what had been, until the 1970s, a wholly American genre.

It's funny, because I've been inspired by a few things that have, I think, translated into almost everything that I do to a degree. I'm a kid of the '70s, and so, Sergio Leone and just all the cinema of the '70s really started it for me. We emigrated from Russia in '77, and we had to live in Italy for a little while before we got to America, and my dad took me to see an Italian spaghetti western with Clint Eastwood, right in Italy, in Italian. I think it was A Fistful of Dollars, and it was just amazing. It just had an effect on me. I don't remember much of it from back then, but certainly the love of that type of storytelling and filmmaking is all over everything that I do.