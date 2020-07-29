'Game of Thrones' Fans Want To Jail George R.R. Martin For Breaking His Promise

When struggling to complete a big project, it's helpful to create self-imposed deadlines. Then, in order to meet those often purely theoretical deadlines, it's often useful to use a carrot or a stick to incentivize your own behavior. If you're fantasy author George R. R. Martin, the writer behind the incredibly successful Song of Ice and Fire book series that inspired HBO's mega-hit Game of Thrones, that stick takes the form of a self-imposed blog post proclamation that your fans can "imprison" you if you don't finish the Winds of Winter by July 29, 2020, which is today. That means Martin is going to jail.

Why was Martin so determined to finish the next book by this specific date? As most fans know, the writer hasn't exactly been in a massive hurry to finish his next novel, the follow-up to 2011's A Dance with Dragons. Martin had planned to attend the World Science Fiction Convention in Wellington, New Zealand this year and the event was scheduled to run from July 29 to August 2, and he really wanted to show up with a new book.

In a blog post from May, 2019, he wrote, "If I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done."

Unsurprisingly, some fans online are ready to take him at his word.