Martin, for his part, has never been silent or coy about his writing progress.

Writing great things takes time, though. As he mused in January Magazine in 2001, long before Thrones went supernova or TWOW was on anyone's lips: "Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you."

Here's every major update we've gotten on that bear since TWOW was formally announced.

Last spoiler warning! Don't let your joy for the books turn to ashes in your mouth.

May 20, 2011 -- GRRM confirms ADWD is finished, hints at TWOW adjustments

Dancing over the grave of his "Kong," Martin took to his blog to rejoice in finishing ADWD, and revealed that he shifted several chapters from the end of that book to TWOW. "There are always judgment calls to make as to where to end one book and begin the next, since you're really dealing with one long story." So far so good.