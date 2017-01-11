Geraldo Rivera Spoofs Trump in Ridiculous 'DWTS' Performance

Last night, Fox News correspondent and journalist Geraldo Rivera was voted off Dancing With the Stars after giving one of the most embarrassing performances in the show's history. Congratulations, Geraldo, that is one low bar!
The performance began in the Oval Office, where Rivera -- dressed as his "longtime friend" Donald Trump -- concluded a phone call with Vladimir ("Vlad") Putin. He then postponed his geopolitical maneuvering to lead "Melania" (partner Edyta Sliwinska) in a rousing salsa routine, complete with a "Bienvenidos a Mexico" banner, sombrero-clad drummers, and some wimpy fake palm trees.
As both dance and political satire, this segment failed horribly, but we can't help admiring Rivera's commitment. In his yuuuuugely disproportionate ratio of bravado to skill, he really did remind us of The Donald.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Anna Silman is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment who can't dance. Find her on Twitter: @annaesilman.