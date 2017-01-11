Entertainment

Geraldo Rivera Spoofs Trump in Ridiculous 'DWTS' Performance

By Published On 03/29/2016 By Published On 03/29/2016
ABC/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Last night, Fox News correspondent and journalist Geraldo Rivera was voted off Dancing With the Stars after giving one of the most embarrassing performances in the show's history. Congratulations, Geraldo, that is one low bar!

The performance began in the Oval Office, where Rivera -- dressed as his "longtime friend" Donald Trump -- concluded a phone call with Vladimir ("Vlad") Putin. He then postponed his geopolitical maneuvering to lead "Melania" (partner Edyta Sliwinska) in a rousing salsa routine, complete with a "Bienvenidos a Mexico" banner, sombrero-clad drummers, and some wimpy fake palm trees. 

As both dance and political satire, this segment failed horribly, but we can't help admiring Rivera's commitment. In his yuuuuugely disproportionate ratio of bravado to skill, he really did remind us of The Donald.
 
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Anna Silman is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment who can't dance. Find her on Twitter: @annaesilman.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Underrated Movies of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
All 53 'Real Housewives' Husbands, Ranked
Small Screened

related

READ MORE
Don't Call 'Rogue One' a Sequel to 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like