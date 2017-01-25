Jordan Peele Surprises Sundance with His Psycho Horror Movie 'Get Out'

Get Out churned in Peele's brain for years, and it shows. Unlike so many horror movies that plod through plot to get to the slashing, Get Out's winding road is as exhilarating as the reveals. Peele knows just when to rest on Kaluuya's suspecting, bloodshot eyes, or give the actor and Williams a chance to show off their real chemistry. As with comedy, expectations are Peele's greatest weapon against our nerves; in 2017, the image of a cop car pulling up to a bleeding black man conjures a powerful image, and Peele's horror-comedy tone takes full advantage.

Last April, in the throes of editing Get Out, Peele told me why jumping from making people laugh to making them shriek was such a natural fit: "Horror and comedy are both based on timing. They're both based on taking an absurd notion and grounding it. I've done so much with comedy, and I've laughed so much in my career, that I'm at a place where finding a movie that really scares the shit out of me is a very special, sacred find. Both laughter and fear are compelling emotions, or reactions to emotions. When you experience them through art, it forces you to look inward, and it teaches you something about yourself and hopefully about society at large. They're very similar, but I'm really fascinated by the art of scaring people."