Who Was the Hilarious TSA Agent in 'Get Out'? Meet Lil Rel Howery.

If you've had a chance to see Get Out, you might've fallen in love with Rod Williams, the main character's hilarious BFF and the greatest TSA agent in the world. Rod's side-splitting comic relief comes courtesy of Lil Rel Howery -- a comedian you need to know.

Howery's in the movie, according to writer-director Jordan Peele, to say the things you wish characters would really say in horror movies. "He's like your best friends who's a conspiracy theorist, so you have reason to doubt his opinion," Peele told ABC Radio. "But at the same time, he's more keyed into what's happening because he's got that perception going on."