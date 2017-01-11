Weird Reasons Major Movies Have Been Banned Overseas

This month, Chinese officials banned the new Ghostbusters reboot from playing in the country's movie theaters. According to an unnamed executive, China's government-owned film commission blocked the release, and it ain't 'cause they're afraid of no ghosts.

Thanks to the Communist Party's secular guidelines, anything that promotes cults or superstition is blocked from Chinese theaters, a precedent that kept movies as big as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest from playing in the profitable market. (Anti-cannibalism sentiments didn't help matters there, either.) And China isn't the only place with wacky film censorship guidelines. Here are six other American movies -- and one poor actress! -- that were banned overseas for eyebrow-raising reasons.