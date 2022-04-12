Gilbert Gottfried's Greatest Creation Was Iago in 'Aladdin'

Gilbert Gottfried may have had the funniest voice of all time. The comedian, who died on Tuesday at the age of 67 after what his family called a long illness, didn’t talk so much as he squawked, every word becoming a purposeful punchline. In some ways, his voice overshadowed so much of what made him great at his job. He was a master of obscenities and a king of anger who also was the Aflac duck.

It’s also why his voice work as the parrot Iago in Aladdin will forever be remembered as the gateway to this funnyman for countless children, who eventually had to learn from their parents that usually this guy worked very blue.

There’s a magic to the way Iago is introduced in the animated Disney film, directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. He’s perched on Jafar’s shoulder making fake parrot noises, until the cave of wonders literally devours a man and he’s covered in sand. Suddenly Gilbert erupts. “Look at this, look at this!” he screeches. “I’m so ticked off that I’m molting.” Gottfried’s ability to stay pitched at one note makes just about everything funny. Maybe another person screaming about crackers wouldn’t hit right, but with Gottfried, it did.

The reason he was so good as Iago is arguably the same reason he was maybe the finest interpreter of the legendarily gross joke “The Aristocrats,” which he famously told at a Friars Roast of Hugh Hefner shortly after 9/11, almost miraculously lightening the mood. “The Aristocrats” has a simple premise: A family walks into a talent agent’s office, does a bunch of horrible things, and then when the agent asks them what their act is called, they say, “the aristocrats!” Like in the case of Iago it really doesn’t matter what you say—as long as it’s revolting—so much as how you say it, and Gottfried knew how to say things perfectly.

Even later in his life, he smartly worked his gift. On Cameo, he would oblige requests like reading Robert Caro’s The Power Broker, turning the famously dense text into a laugh riot. But thanks to Aladdin, generations of kids learned at an early age an easy trick for making comedy work: Sound like Gilbert Gottfried.