Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher Terrifies in This Trailer for 'The Crown' Season 4

The first full trailer for Netflix's Season 4 of The Crown introduces two women who are going to challenge Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II in vastly different ways. First, there's Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, who immediately asserts her dominance by reminding the queen she's just a tad older. Anderson is fully leaning into Thatcher's distinctive vocal tics, pursing her lips like a pro.

And then there's Lady Diana Spencer, soon to be Princess Diana (Emma Corrin). Diana is introduced as an appropriate match for Josh O'Connor's Charles, but it's soon evident that she's not going to fully submit to the wills of her new matriarch-in-law. Here she is roller skating around Buckingham Palace with a Walkman in one shot, while performing an angry interpretive ballet, alone, in the next one.

The queen asks what will happen "if she doesn't bend?" To which Helena Bonham Carter's Princess Margaret responds ominously: "She will break." The drama hits Netflix November 15.