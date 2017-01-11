Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Ends with the Perfect Shock

Warning: Spoilers for all four episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life to follow. Read no further if you haven't watched through "Fall."

As a Gilmore Girls obsessive for 16 years and counting, I was a little nervous about Netflix's glossy update to the long-ago canceled network series. I'd been burned by revivals before (*cough* Arrested Development), and the motormouthed rhythms of the original show may have been lightning in a bottle. So you can imagine my happy surprise upon finding that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was actually... great.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino admitted shortly after departing Gilmore Girls' final season that she'd had a plan for the show's final four words, which would be shared between our girls Rory and Lorelai. When Netflix brought Sherman-Palladino back on board for their revival, she assured fans that those four words would be deployed as she'd planned back in '07 -- and wow, were they stunning. Let's break down how things ended this time around: