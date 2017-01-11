Entertainment

Where Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' Trailer Leads, We Will Follow

By Published On 07/27/2016 By Published On 07/27/2016
gilmore girls a year in the life netflix revival lauren graham scott paterson luke and lorelai
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life | Netflix/Saeed Adyani
More From Stream On

related

The Absolute Best Documentaries on Netflix

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 2

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

At today's Television Critics Association press tour, Netflix announced that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a four-part revival of the cult WB series, will be released on November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. But it's Thanksgiving in July, because Netflix has released a new trailer that finds Rory and Lorelai gabbing just like old times.

Netflix/YouTube

Predictably, the update is concerned with checking off as many pop-culture-reference boxes as possible. In roughly a single minute of dialogue, Lorelai and Rory (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) stuff in mentions of Amy Schumer, John Oliver, tabloids, something called "corpse flowers," and water sports. 

Conspicuously absent: any mention of Rory's love interests Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), or Logan (Matt Czuchry) -- although show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino promises they'll all show up at some point. Lorelai's on-again, off-again beau Luke (Scott Patterson) doesn't get any trailer time either, but he's also confirmed to appear on the show -- as is Lorelai's BFF Sookie (the now megafamous Melissa McCarthy).

Despite hopes for the contrary from Sherman-Palladino, Netflix will release all four 90-minute episodes at once. Each installment is named for a season: "Winter," "Spring," "Summer," and "Fall." All you have to do is call your mom.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor and #TeamJess all the way. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Stream On

related

READ MORE
​9 Christmas Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Fire Up These Yule Log Videos This Christmas
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Should You Watch 'The Crown,' Netflix's British Royal Drama?
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like