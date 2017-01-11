Where Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' Trailer Leads, We Will Follow

Conspicuously absent: any mention of Rory's love interests Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), or Logan (Matt Czuchry) -- although show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino promises they'll all show up at some point. Lorelai's on-again, off-again beau Luke (Scott Patterson) doesn't get any trailer time either, but he's also confirmed to appear on the show -- as is Lorelai's BFF Sookie (the now megafamous Melissa McCarthy).

Despite hopes for the contrary from Sherman-Palladino, Netflix will release all four 90-minute episodes at once. Each installment is named for a season: "Winter," "Spring," "Summer," and "Fall." All you have to do is call your mom.