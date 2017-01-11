Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' Revival Trailer Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Netflix's first big look at the Gilmore Girls revival is here, and if you've been waiting nine long years for it, brace yourself. Once that "Where You Lead" chorus kicks in, so will the waterworks.

This two-and-a-half-minute preview for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is the closest we've gotten to Stars Hollow since the WB canceled the series in 2007, ending with a lackluster final season made without the support of show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. Thankfully, the husband-wife team wrote and directed every installment of the new Netflix series. A Year in the Life wrangles all the old characters, picks them up where they left off, and even addresses the loss of Gilmore grandfather Richard (Edward Herrmann), who passed away before they geared up for a revival. By the looks of the trailer above, Kelly Bishop-as-Emily is playing her grief for laughs, Marie Kondo-ing her wardrobe and commissioning a wall-size portrait of her dear husband.