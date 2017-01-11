Your Friend's 'Gilmore Girls' Obsession, Explained

How's the music?

Grant Lee Phillips plays Stars Hollow's town troubadour. Carole King, who sings the show's theme song "Where You Lead" with her daughter Louise Goffin, is the crotchety music-store owner. Sebastian Bach is a grown-up who happens to play guitar in some teenagers' band. Sonic Youth is... well, they're around, too, for some reason, at least in one episode.

Gilmore Girls elevates the use of a score to something special, placing the perfect song at the perfect moment not to act as sole way to communicate the emotion of the scene but to enrich it. And the music they choose is eclectic and cool: from Bowie to XTC, Dolly Parton to Björk, watching the show is akin to listening to some great college radio station -- and yes, it especially appeals to those of us old enough to remember the idea of great college radio. Sherman-Palladino believes fully in finding the right song for the right moment, not just something that melodically works. If you listen closely you'll often walk away learning a new artist (yes, everyone who got a mix CD from me in 2007, this is where my love of the band Slumber Party came from).