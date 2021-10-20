If You Like 'Jennifer's Body,' Watch the '00s Werewolf Precursor 'Ginger Snaps'

Instead of focusing on a Myspace mall hottie, the Y2K Ginger Snaps is centered around the Fitzgerald sisters, Brigiette (Emily Perkins) and Ginger (Katharine Isabelle), who are two very post-'90s grunge teenage goths. They're outcasts who only hang out with each other and dress in dark, loose clothing that turns them into a shadow as much as possible, and take their morose obsession with the macabre very seriously. They don't just try to fit a joke about death into every conversation like it's a game—their free time is spent assembling elaborate photoshoots of themselves dying in different ways straight out of a suburban nightmare (you know, drowning in the bathtub, falling onto a white picket fence, etc.). They've also made a pact with one another to get the hell out of suburbia before turning 16, whether they're alive or not ("Out by 16 or dead on the scene, but together forever"). But when Ginger has a run-in with a beast that's been terrorizing the neighborhood dogs, the sisters' infatuation with horror becomes more than they bargained for. After she survives the attack, Ginger's body and temper start to undergo ghastly changes, as she starts to turn into a werewolf.

In Ginger Snaps, puberty is its own form of body horror. Like many creature features, bodies change in uncomfortable ways, hair grows out of places where it didn't before, acne creeps up out of pores, and new urges suddenly feel unbearable. It's the (admittedly unsubtle) approach Ginger Snaps takes, the body becoming an unrecognizable monster, when Ginger gets her first period, is attacked by a werewolf, and starts to become one all under the same moon.

The puberty horror concept is by no means original to the film—it's the allegory behind classics like Carrie, and contemporary movies like Raw have explored it since—but Ginger Snaps has its own take on the theme. It's one of the smartest portrayals of the way society (and even the adults in an individual's life) can make a girl feel like puberty is equivalent to becoming a grown woman, even if that means being seen as more mature and sexual than she feels ready for. When their mother (Mimi Rogers) notices Ginger is experiencing cramps for the first time at the dinner table, she's ecstatic that her daughter "finally" has her period, and later makes a cake to celebrate; and when Ginger seeks out the school nurse, even her well-intentioned medical advice turns suggestive, telling her to "play safe." In these moments amidst her changing body, Ginger is not only uncomfortable—she's terrified. To Brigiette and Ginger, death itself isn't what scares them: It's the death of their girlhood.