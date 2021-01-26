The 'Ginny & Georgia' Trailer Is Like Netflix's Answer to 'Gilmore Girls,' With Crime

Maybe you loved Gilmore Girls—the mother-daughter relationship, the role-reversal dynamic between the two, their witty banter—but did you ever wish it had more crime? Netflix has the show for you, and it's not just another Gilmore Girls revival.

Ginny & Georgia is a new series headed to the streaming service about a mother-daughter duo (plus a little brother) moving to a New England town after bouncing around from city to city. The trailer for the upcoming show sports quite a few parallels to the long-running WB hit, with the free-spirited Georgia (Brianne Howey) having given birth to the precocious 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) when she herself was a teenager. Right off the bat, the clip gets meta to address the similarities, with Georgia saying, "We're like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs."

Ginny & Georgia has one thing Gilmore Girls doesn't, though, which is that some sort of seedy past seems to threaten their new life. The dramedy-meets-thriller implies that Georgia is on the run from something, which doesn't make settling into their quaint Massachusetts version of Stars Hollow all that easy.

You'll be able to find out what Ginny and Georgia are trying to escape when the series arrives on Netflix on February 24.