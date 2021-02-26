Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2

The first season of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia ends with a bunch of revelations and a rash decision. It's a perfect set up for another season of the series, which plays like Gilmore Girls turned up to 11. Yes, the show follows former teen mom Georgia, who moves her now surly teenage daughter Ginny to a precious New England town after the death of her rich yoga-mogul husband. Georgia has a lot of secrets in her past and Ginny has a lot of angst. But is there officially more of their story in the works? Here's what we know.

Is Ginny & Georgia renewed for a Season 2?

Not yet. But Netflix rarely doesn't give their popular shows a chance to expand, so a renewal is likely in the cards.

When is it debuting?

Slow down! As I said, it hasn't even been renewed. We'll keep you updated when we know more.

What will Season 2 be about?

OK, here's where we can start speculating. Season 1 ends with the revelation that, yup, Georgia (Brianne Howey) definitely murdered her ex-husband who was creepy to Ginny. (She also murdered an earlier husband who was also a piece of shit.) Ginny (Antonia Gentry), upon getting confirmation about all of her worst fears about her mother, decides to run away, taking her little brother (Diesel La Torraca) along with her. Presumably, Season 2 will open with all the fall out of Ginny's actions.

Plus, there are a ton of dangling questions, among them: Will Georgia ever get together with cute restauranteur Joe (Raymond Ablack), who she actually met when she was a runaway teen herself? Will private investigator Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) continue to try to out Georgia for her misdeeds? Will Georgia end up marrying the hunky mayor Paul (Scott Porter)? And what about Ginny's love triangle? Will she get back together with next-door neighbor Marcus (Felix Mallard)? Will she ever make up with her friends, among them Marcus' twin sister Max (Sara Waisglass)? Seriously! There is so much left unanswered.