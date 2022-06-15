girl in red Grew Up on 'Glee' and 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'

Among LGBTQ+ Gen Z indie-music fans, few phrases mean more than, "Do you listen to girl in red?" For those unfamiliar or who haven't made their way onto indie TikTok, it's basically a stand-in for "Are you gay?," referring to the often sapphic music that Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven makes under her lowercased stage moniker.

While anybody can enjoy girl in red's heart-on-your-sleeve earworms, Gen Z has anointed her a lesbian icon ever since she debuted in 2018. It was basically inevitable. She went viral with the release of her first single, "i wanna be your girlfriend," which was both beautiful and unabashedly queer. Since then, with records like 2021's excellent if i could make it go quiet, her earnest pop music about mental illness, pining, queer love, and heartbreak has further solidified her as an essential listen among fans, who now feel an even deeper connection to her work.

Although Ulven grew up in the liberal European haven of Norway, she didn't necessarily have a lot of queer music icons to look up to and therefore feels a bit of a responsibility being that for so many. "I have to think about [how much fans connect with my music] so I don't forget, just because I can be in my bubble too much sometimes," she says. "I try to take myself out of that and remember that something really cool has happened, people are listening, and how much I really appreciate that." Nevertheless, she's excited about the rise of LGBTQ+ artists in indie and mainstream pop and feels proud of how much her music has resonated in such a short period of time. "It's just the beginning," she says.

The 23-year-old's coming-out story sounds a bit like the romantic climax of a teen movie. She was 16 and arrived home late, telling her mom she simply had to break curfew to go see the girl she knew she was in love with. While it was, in fact, an ultimately casual experience, it makes sense how much teen pop culture was formative to her as she was growing up and discovering her queerness. Thrillist spoke to the recording artist about what movies, shows, and music affected her at that time, from iconic coming-of-age stories to her cherished queer relationships on-screen.