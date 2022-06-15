girl in red Grew Up on 'Glee' and 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'
The Gen Z indie-pop favorite explains the popular culture that was formative to her when she was growing up and coming out.
Among LGBTQ+ Gen Z indie-music fans, few phrases mean more than, "Do you listen to girl in red?" For those unfamiliar or who haven't made their way onto indie TikTok, it's basically a stand-in for "Are you gay?," referring to the often sapphic music that Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven makes under her lowercased stage moniker.
While anybody can enjoy girl in red's heart-on-your-sleeve earworms, Gen Z has anointed her a lesbian icon ever since she debuted in 2018. It was basically inevitable. She went viral with the release of her first single, "i wanna be your girlfriend," which was both beautiful and unabashedly queer. Since then, with records like 2021's excellent if i could make it go quiet, her earnest pop music about mental illness, pining, queer love, and heartbreak has further solidified her as an essential listen among fans, who now feel an even deeper connection to her work.
Although Ulven grew up in the liberal European haven of Norway, she didn't necessarily have a lot of queer music icons to look up to and therefore feels a bit of a responsibility being that for so many. "I have to think about [how much fans connect with my music] so I don't forget, just because I can be in my bubble too much sometimes," she says. "I try to take myself out of that and remember that something really cool has happened, people are listening, and how much I really appreciate that." Nevertheless, she's excited about the rise of LGBTQ+ artists in indie and mainstream pop and feels proud of how much her music has resonated in such a short period of time. "It's just the beginning," she says.
The 23-year-old's coming-out story sounds a bit like the romantic climax of a teen movie. She was 16 and arrived home late, telling her mom she simply had to break curfew to go see the girl she knew she was in love with. While it was, in fact, an ultimately casual experience, it makes sense how much teen pop culture was formative to her as she was growing up and discovering her queerness. Thrillist spoke to the recording artist about what movies, shows, and music affected her at that time, from iconic coming-of-age stories to her cherished queer relationships on-screen.
Palace and early playlists
I was definitely connecting with a bunch of music as I was growing up, but none of it was from queer artists in particular at the time. I was just like any other passionate teenager listening to music. I do still have a playlist from my first-ever relationship with a girl. That wasn't the intent—it was just the music I was listening to at that time—but all of that music is very much connected to that time of my life, which was seven years ago or so. There's this one band that comes to mind, Palace—they're a British band. They had an EP, Lost in the Night, and some songs from their EP reminds me of that time.
I was a very passionate listener back then. I didn't really think too much about if this artist is queer or not really, but [I've kept all of my playlists from when I was growing up]. I still have my first one from 2010.
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
[The Perks of Being a Wallflower] does touch on a little bit of queerness. It's still definitely the most formative movie I've ever seen because after watching it, I was so emotionally moved and it showed me a different way of being with friends and living life. It just did something for me. After seeing it, I started listening to a bunch of new music and it completely changed me.
[It's also] the book that did the most for me growing up. I was very focused on that story. It's so sad because [the main character] Charlie is going through a lot, but I really gravitated towards how he's such an outsider and figuring out his identity. Although, now I'm entering new eras, luckily, I'm happy to be 23 and not 16 anymore.
Iconic teen movies
My mom used to show me and my sisters movies that she saw when she grew up in the '80s—The Breakfast Club, SixteenCandles, St. Elmo's Fire, all those movies from that era. I was obsessed with those and building my identity quite heavily around those movies. The Breakfast Club was probably my favorite, because that was my mom's favorite movie. I watched it and I didn't really understand it that much at first, but when I watch it again now, it's like, wow, this is so nice. It has really stuck with me.
I also remember watching Grease in third grade, and that also did something for me. I think it was really cool seeing teenagers kissing, smoking, and stuff. I just thought it was all really cool.
Blue Is the Warmest Color
I really love this movie called Blue Is the Warmest Color. I first saw it in 2013 [which is when it came out]. If I go on my camera roll on my phone, one of the first photos I have is a screenshot of the two actors [Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux] in that movie. It's funny, because I then had a boyfriend for another two years, but I really loved seeing this girl who really didn't know what her sexuality was meet someone that really sparked something in her. I loved it. Now, obviously later, I've realized there's definitely a male gaze in the film and it's been sexualized by a man, but at the time, it meant a lot to me.
Skam
Growing up, I was a very big fan of American pop culture, which I think a lot of Europeans glamorize up until a certain age when they realize, holy fuck, the United States is kind of a crazy country. But at the time, I was very much focusing on what wasn't here [in my home country of Norway] because I wasn't really interested in Norway.
It wasn't that important to me, but Skam was a Norwegian TV show that went global and sold all the rights to different countries, so now there are spinoffs of the main show. But I think in Season 3, there was this guy figuring out his sexuality. I remember I really loved seeing that on-screen, especially in Norwegian television.
Glee
Glee was really big for me. I remember I was hanging at my boyfriend's parents' place and I really wanted to go home so that I could watch Glee because I really wanted to know what was happening with Santana and Brittany. That show was really important to me back then.
Fans connecting with her music
I've had a lot of different encounters with fans, some really positive ones, some sad ones. One thing I recently saw [that really resonated was] someone DM-ed me—I have several Instagrams, and someone found one of them—and they essentially came to me to like, "I know you're not going to see this and that's fine. You don't need to reply. You don't need to answer," and went on about their homophobic parents and that she was in love with her friend and their parents found out that they were romantically involved, so she couldn't be with her friend anymore, who, obviously, she probably didn't want to be a friend. It was a terrible story.
So I think what I've been thinking about recently is that there are people who are suffering a lot in their sexuality. There are a lot of happy stories, too, but also a lot of sad ones. Since I live in Norway, which is one of the best queer countries to live in, I think I can have a tendency to forget about all the stories that aren't just with happy endings. That's something I've been thinking about.
[So many fans come to me and think of my music as a safe space] and it's not that I wouldn't consider myself a safe person to come to with anything, because I do think I am a safe person, but I'm living my life in my bubble here in Norway, walking my dog, doing all of my daily stuff, and I have to remember that there are people out there who are feeling such a strong connection to my music. It's really special and strange because it's happening without me even knowing, but I really appreciate it.