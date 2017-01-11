'The Girl on the Train' Is Awful... Until the Big Twist

This article contains major spoilers for The Girl on the Train, the new thriller based on the hugely successful novel by Paula Hawkins.

The new movie The Girl on the Train stacks mystery atop mystery, and tucks reveals inside reveals. But one question will forever remain unanswered: how did it go so wrong, only to go so right?

Based on the popular book, The Girl on the Train should have amounted to a fun, trashy night at the cineplex or a must-watch whenever it arrived on HBO. Rachel (Emily Blunt) is an alcoholic divorcée who rides the train past her old house each evening to catch a glimpse of what could have been. Her ex, Tom (Justin Theroux), is still residing there, but now he's with homewrecker Anna (Rebecca Ferguson) and their baby, and generally living the life that Rachel would like to have. Living two doors down from Tom and Anna is Megan (Haley Bennett), a struggling ingenue whom Rachel frequently sees through her depressive haze, and who may or may not be hooking up with another guy -- and in broad daylight! One night, Rachel makes a drunken decision to hop off the train and screw with happy homewrecker Anna -- a confrontation Rachel can't recall later, which becomes a problem when it turns out that Megan was murdered that very same night.