Netflix's First 'Girlboss' Trailer Looks Like a Female 'Wolf of Wall Street'

Remember that great but absurd stretch of Friday Night Lights, where Jason Street and Tim Riggins got into the sketchy biz of flipping houses -- snatching up cheap property, fixing it up, and reselling it for a profit? Me too. Because I miss that show a ton and have trouble not thinking about it at least once a day. Luckily, there's Netflix.

No, the streaming service isn't reviving the beloved series, but Street and Riggins' bold, entrepreneurial spirit lives on in Girlboss. The first trailer of which makes the forthcoming Netflix original look like the clothing version of that very FNL subplot. Or maybe a fashion take on The Wolf of Wall Street? But nice?

Girlboss, created by Kay Cannon (30 Rock, the Pitch Perfect franchise), dramatizes the story of real-life Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, chronicling the rebel's rise from struggling eBay reseller to self-made tycoon. Britt Robertson stars as Sophia alongside Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley, Johnny Simmons, RuPaul, and Dean Norris. "Go ahead: underestimate me," Robertson says in the clip. "I've got it all figured out."

Binge her bold, 13-episode story -- and get nostalgic about FNL every time she says the word "flip" -- April 21.

