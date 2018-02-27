Everything We Know About 'GLOW' Season 2

This post contains spoilers for GLOW Season 1.
GLOW, Netflix's campy women's wrestling extravaganza, ended its first season with a punch to the gut. A few, actually. We learned Justine's real identity, we realized Ruth and Debbie were still not quite there yet, and, of course, we saw Welfare Queen steal Liberty Belle's crown. Based on Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling -- the very real (and somewhat successful) '80s wrestling league and show -- the saga continues later this year with more drama inside and outside the ring. Here's everything to know, a dossier we'll update as more info becomes available.
Is there going to be a GLOW Season 2?
Way back in August, a little over a month after its premiere, Netflix announced the show's renewal, writing, "Here we #GLOW again." Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who executive produce the show alongside Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann, have been working on 10 new episodes.
When is Season 2 of GLOW coming out?
Netflix hasn't announced an official date yet, but bank on this year. Star Alison Brie posted her first set pic in October, and, near the end of January, what appeared to be the last. With production wrapped, our best (read: most optimistic) guess has GLOW returning June, the same window as its debut.
Which GLOW characters will return?
There's no GLOW without the wrestlers who made Season 1 work. Expect the core players from the original female-heavy ensemble -- Ruth (Brie), Debbie (Betty Gilpin), Cherry (Sydelle Noel), Carmen (Britney Young), Justine (Britt Baron), Arthie (Sunita Mani), Tammé (Kia Stevens), Melanie (Jackie Tohn), Sheila (Gayle Rankin), Rhonda (Kate Nash), Jenny (Ellen Wong), Reggie (Marianna Palka), and Dawn and Stacey (Rebekka Johnson and Kimmy Gatewood) -- to get back in the ring. Same with their fearless leader, Sam (Marc Maron).
Annabella Sciorra, Wyatt Nash, and Shakira Barrera will lend a hand
Or, will try. Deadline reports that Sciorra, the Emmy-nominated Sopranos alumna, landed a recurring role as Rosalie Biagi. (If that last name isn't familiar, she'll be playing the mother of Justine Biagi, the young goth who went by Scab and revealed herself to be Sam's illegitimate daughter.) Other notable newcomers include Dear White People's Nash (the show within the show's hunky new cameraman, Phil) and East Los High's Barrera (the ladies' newest recruit, "a Mexican-American dancer/stripper and out-and-proud lesbian").
Also, there are new babies?
Yeah, apparently. So say goodbye to the face you thought you knew as Randy, Debbie's newborn son. "We have two new twins this year, Kyler and Kaleb, [who play Randy]," Gilpin told TVLine. "They're amazing. They're nuanced and bringing a fresh new energy to things we do." Wow, we didn't know babies possessed Daniel Day-Lewis acting chops, but... OK!
What's Season 2 of GLOW about?
The plot is under wraps, and we don't have much in the way of trailer footage to fuel speculation, but if the first season was about learning how to wrestle and prepping to shoot the show within the show's pilot, Season 2 will probably be about making the rest of that project. "Once you know how to wrestle, you can't unlearn it," Mensch told Entertainment Weekly last year. "So we're done with the kind of 'learning the basics' part of the show."
More episodes will lead to more problems for the GLOW wrestlers
With the commitment to making a full-blown wrestling series -- not just a pilot -- comes a certain added responsibility and stress. "Now they're having to compete for airtime," Brie told HelloGiggles, "whose matches are going to be the best on the show, things like that." If you can recall the drama some of the characters endured last season, when they were pitching in-ring storylines, imagine that on steroids.
Debbie will get more involved behind the camera
As far as GLOW's show-within-a-show is concerned, Debbie will angle for more creative control and behind-the-scenes responsibility. "Both her and Ruth share that creativity," Gilpin told TVLine. "We're doing way more wrestling this season," Gilpin added in a recent Facebook video. "This year we see a little more behind-the-scenes stuff of how they're making the show within the show and what it's like to make a crazy insane drag queen circus wrestling show for a small television network."
Things won't be peachy between Debbie and Ruth
It seemed, toward the end of Season 1, like Debbie and Ruth were starting to bridge the serious emotional chasm between them, but there's still lots of work to do. "Female friendships are very, very complicated, and it's a long road," Flahive told EW. "It’s almost easy for them to compartmentalize their friendship and explain away why they have to be together, because of this wrestling show," Gilpin told TVLine. "That becomes harder and harder as time goes on when they never really had the conversation of, 'Hey, you did this to me. Apologize,' or Ruth never got to say, 'These are the ways in which I felt mistreated by you as a friend'... It's getting harder and harder for them to ignore."
Things probably won't be peachy between Debbie and Tammé, either
In Episode 10, Tammé, aka Welfare Queen, stole Debbie's thunder -- more specifically, her wrestling crown. It's a surprising twist that catches everyone, including the wrestlers, off guard. Though Gilpin has been tight-lipped about many of the forthcoming plot points, she concedes that she fights "to get the crown back." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star added that Tammé might actually have something of a breakout season. "The writing for her character," she noted, "is pretty great this year."
