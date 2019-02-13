Everything We Know About 'GLOW' Season 3

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling took the world by storm when GLOW debuted two years ago on Netflix. The show follows a pair of childhood best-friends-turned-rivals -- Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) -- who join a women’s professional wrestling promotion and contribute to a TV series based on their fictional rivalries in the ring.
A breakout critical hit, GLOW has been nominated for several Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards, and has racked up a significant fanbase. The show enjoyed two successful seasons, but was on the fringe for a third season pickup. Two months after the second season dropped, though, Netflix finally made it official, announcing on Twitter a Las Vegas-set third season.
It's still early, and details are scant, but here's what we've been able to piece together about GLOW Season 3 so far.
When is GLOW Season 3's premiere date?
We don't have an exact release date yet, but the first two seasons came out in June, so that seems like a safe bet for Season 3 as well.
How many episodes will GLOW Season 3 have?
Seasons 1 and 2 have 10 episodes each, so Season 3 will likely follow suit.
Who will be in the cast of GLOW Season 3?
Expect to see more from our main characters: Alison Brie as Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder, Betty Gilpin as Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagen, Britney Young as Carmen "Machu Picchu" Wade, Sydelle Noel as Cherry "Black Magic" Bang, Marc Maron as GLOW director Sam Sylvia and Chris Lowell as producer Bash Howard. We'll also likely spend time with Kia Stevens as Tammé 'The Welfare Queen' Dawson, Kate Nash as Rhonda 'Britannica' Richardson, Ellen Wong as Jenny 'Fortune Cookie' Chey, and Shakira Barrera as Cherry's replacement, Yolanda 'Yo-Yo' Rivas.
The GLOW ladies are headed to Las Vegas in Season 3.
The first season followed the GLOW girls on their journey to get a pilot made, and the second season was all about the highs and lows of producing a 20-episode TV season (how meta). It ended with the surprise marriage of Rhonda and Bash, despite Bash's devastation over the loss of his friend and butler Florian, who died of AIDS -- and with whom he was possibly in love. Bash's sexuality remains a big question mark, and that could bleed into the next season and his relationship with Rhonda.
In the second season, KDTV canceled GLOW and won't let the wrestlers take their characters to a new network for legal reasons. In a last-ditch effort to save the personas they've worked so hard on, they accept a gig at a Las Vegas strip club and board a bus to Sin City.
We're not positive what awaits the women in Vegas, but it might not be as optimistic as the finale implied. Ahead of the show's third season renewal, creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter that, should the show continue, things could get dark.
"We didn't think Vegas was a purely optimistic place," Mensch explained, stating what people who've been there already know. "It's a place that, at least for us, makes our hair go up on our arms as in, 'Oh no, what's going to happen there?' It's a place that makes us deeply, deeply uncomfortable and that was exciting for us to take the story, and the women, there to see what happens."
So, get excited for what could be a seedy season of wrestling in Sin City.
