how to make good money wrestling strange men in hotel rooms

There was also an Apartheid match, which was pretty bad, considering what was happening in South Africa at the time. It gives me chills just to say it. Incredibly offensive, and no way that would fly now. In a different match, one of the girls set a hula hoop on fire and made Southern Belle bark like a dog and jump through the flames.

We even did Nazi matches (without the swastikas) where villains like me and Matilda the Hun would walk out and sing Nazi march songs for a match against [the wrestler] Americana. America versus Nazis, basically. Our director took us to a prop warehouse in LA to get chains, files, gas masks -- whatever we thought would say "Nazi Germany" to use on our opponents. One time after one of those at the Riviera in Vegas I was walking back to my room and I looked at the the pool's diving board. Someone had painted Nazi symbols and swastikas all over it after the show. The next day it was gone and painted over, but man, the power of entertainment.