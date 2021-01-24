The 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Trailer Teases the Big Monster Fight of the Century

The monsters are fighting again, this time in the new trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, one of the few movies that will debut sooner than initially expected this year. Ever since 2014's Godzilla, Warner Bros. has been slowly inching its way toward this destiny for its franchise featuring oversized beasties after the underwhelming Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters. Now the big ape meets the big kaiju in this entry from You're Next and The Guest director Adam Wingard, which will land on HBO Max the same time it hits theaters on March 26.

Kong, who has developed a very sweet relationship with a little girl, is recruited—or, rather, imprisoned—to deal with a mounting threat from Godzilla. So the trailer plays out largely as you would expect it: The two go at it. At one point, Kong uses a shield to send Godzilla's atomic breath back inside him. Sick.

There are humans present, including Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown, reprising their roles from King of Monsters. That father-daughter team is joined by Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry, and Eiza González.