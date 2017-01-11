Matthew McConaughey's Bonkers New Movie Trailer Is Required Viewing

Not all Matthew McConaughey roles are created equal. As we learned already this year, audiences would rather listen to the Oscar-winning actor wax philosophical about the mystical qualities of Wild Turkey bourbon than watch the bronze bongo-god wander around a forest in a Gus Van Sant movie. Luckily, Gold, the actor's latest attempt at Oscar glory, looks alright alright alright.

Why does this trailer put us at ease? Much like in his iconic mustache-growing role in True Detective and his weight loss for Dallas Buyers Club, Gold finds McConaughey making a "brave" physical actor choice by daring to go bald as Kenny Wells, a down-on-his-luck businessman who makes a killing in the gold trade. McConaughey doesn't have to do roles like this; he could be enjoying live sporting events 24/7 and running his hands through his beautiful tangles of hair, but instead he's out here looking like Champ from Anchorman. Respect that.